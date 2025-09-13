Lexington’s Indian Americans Mark 78th Indian Independence Day with Historic First-Ever Celebration

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA — More than 300 residents gathered in Hastings Park last month for a vibrant and historic celebration: Lexington’s Indian American community hosted its first-ever Indian Independence Day picnic, commemorating 78 years since India’s independence from British rule.

Organized by Indian Americans of Lexington (IAL), the landmark event transformed a summer evening into a powerful display of unity, culture, and community spirit. Dressed in white, saffron, and green—thanks to the decorative flair of Ruby Boyanapalli—the park became a lively celebration of heritage and togetherness.

The community-wide picnic, co-hosted with 23 local organizations, was part of a grassroots collaboration that brought together residents of all ages. Attendees enjoyed games such as cricket, cornhole, chess, and Connect Four, while indulging in mouthwatering Indian cuisine provided by local restaurant Nirvana. Henna artists and Indian vendors added color and culture to the evening.

The cultural program, emceed by community leader Sonali Doshi, opened with a soulful rendition of Vande Mataram by Bijay Basu of the Indian Seniors of Lexington—India’s national song and a symbol of resistance since 1882.

From there, the stage came alive. Young Sikh dhol performers from the Sikh Association of Neighboring Towns (SANT) wowed the audience with thunderous drumbeats that drew cheers and rhythmic clapping. A standout performance titled What’s Love—choreographed and performed by Jayshree Bala Rajamani and Mary Ross—blended classical Indian movement with modern storytelling.

In a spontaneous highlight, Swasti Bhargava led a joyful flash mob dance, turning the open space into a swirling sea of laughter and movement. Attendees of all ages joined in, embodying the spirit of celebration and inclusivity.

Adding historical depth, local historian Sean Osborne, co-founder of the Association of Black Citizens of Lexington (ABCL), linked India’s independence to America’s own revolutionary past. As part of the town’s LEX250 commemorations, Osborne shared the surprising fact that the final battle of the American Revolutionary War wasn’t in Yorktown, but in Cuddalore, India, in 1783, revealing the global scope of colonial resistance.

The evening culminated in a joint flag-raising ceremony led by Select Board members Vineeta Kumar, Mark Sandeen, and Joe Pato. In a stirring moment of shared pride, Shubrah Chandra sang the U.S. national anthem, followed by Neha Rathi’s moving performance of India’s anthem. As hundreds of voices joined in, the two flags rose side by side, symbolizing the dual identity and unity of the Indian American community.

Remarks from civic leaders underscored the moment’s significance. “We are heirs to a remarkable legacy and stewards of an even greater responsibility,” said Vineeta Kumar, the first woman of color to chair the Lexington Select Board. “Let’s continue to be a peaceful, positive force and lift others as we rise.”

Pato emphasized the shared democratic values between India and the United States and encouraged continued civic participation.

As the sun set over Hastings Park, many attendees expressed hope that this inaugural celebration would become a cherished annual tradition. More than just an event, it was a heartfelt tribute to freedom, heritage, and the vital role Indian Americans play in shaping the civic and cultural fabric of Lexington.