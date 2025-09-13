‘Made-in-India’ Weapons Played Key Role in ‘Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi

- Advertisement -

AIZAWL/IMPHAL – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday credited ‘Made-in-India’ weapons for playing a critical role in protecting the country during ‘Operation Sindoor’, as he addressed large gatherings in Aizawl and Imphal.

Speaking at events in the capitals of Mizoram and Manipur, the Prime Minister praised the strength, commitment, and skill of the Indian Armed Forces, and underscored India’s growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

“During ‘Operation Sindoor’, our armed forces taught a lesson to those who sponsor terror. The entire world witnessed the strength of India’s military and the power of ‘Made-in-India’ weapons,” PM Modi told the crowd in Aizawl.

He emphasized that economic growth and the Make in India initiative are essential not only for development but also for national security. “India is the fastest growing economy in the world. As we grow, so do our capabilities to defend our nation with indigenous technology,” he said.

Tribute in Imphal: Honoring Manipur’s Heroes

Addressing a massive public gathering at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, PM Modi paid special tribute to Manipur’s contribution to India’s defense, noting that many sons and daughters of the state serve in the armed forces across the country.

He made special mention of Shaheed Deepak Chingkham, a 25-year-old BSF jawan from Imphal East, who sacrificed his life during ‘Operation Sindoor’ after sustaining fatal injuries from unprovoked cross-border firing in the RS Pura sector of Jammu on May 10. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

“Shaheed Deepak Chingkham’s bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. He represents the indomitable spirit of Manipur,” PM Modi said, saluting his courage.

He also acknowledged Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, also from Imphal East, who played a significant role in the operation. Both Chingkham and Malik were awarded the Vir Chakra on the eve of Independence Day for their exceptional bravery.

The Manipur government has announced a cash award of Rs 10 lakh each to honor their service and sacrifice.

A Message of Pride and Preparedness

Throughout his addresses, PM Modi reiterated the importance of a strong defense ecosystem driven by domestic innovation and manufacturing.

“Made-in-India weapons are no longer just a vision—they are a reality protecting our borders,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when India continues to modernize its defense forces and increase indigenous defense exports, with a strong push for self-reliance in critical sectors.