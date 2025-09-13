Harvard Professor and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree Shriya Srinivasan to Deliver Keynote at 20 Under 20 Awards Ceremony on Sept. 21

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — INDIA New England News, one of the nation’s largest Indian American multimedia platforms serving the South Asian community, announced that Shriya Srinivasan, Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and assistant professor of bioengineering at Harvard University, will serve as keynote speaker and chief guest at the 2025 20 Under 20 Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts.

“Srinivasan is one of the youngest faculty members at Harvard and a remarkable talent whose work bridges science, global health, and the arts,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and its sister publications IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times, and Boston Real Estate Times. “We are thrilled to welcome her as this year’s keynote speaker for 20 Under 20. In addition to being a world-class scientist, she is also an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer—a rare blend of intellect, creativity, and cultural pride.”

Srinivasan is the director of Harvard’s Biohybrid Organs and Neuroprosthetics Lab and co-founder and artistic director of the Anubhava Dance Company, which explores the intersection of classical Indian dance and contemporary expression.

Jharna Madan, host of the 20 Under 20 Awards Ceremony, said Srinivasan is an inspiring role model for the next generation of leaders.

“Shriya Srinivasan exemplifies the spirit of innovation and service,” Madan said. “From pioneering breakthroughs in neural control and prosthetics to creating affordable medical technologies for underserved communities, she shows how science, empathy, and creativity can change lives. She also embodies the harmony of education and culture, showing that knowledge and art together can uplift and inspire.”

Srinivasan previously served as a Schmidt Science Fellow and junior fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering with a focus on biomaterials from Case Western Reserve University, and completed her Ph.D. in medical engineering and medical physics through the Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology program.

Her doctoral research led to the development of the Regenerative Agonist-antagonist Myoneural Interface (AMI), a technology that allows amputees to control prosthetic limbs using native neural signals. She also worked on optogenetic techniques to develop novel strategies for improving neural control, especially in patients with paralysis.

Srinivasan is a former director of MIT Hacking Medicine and the founder of Project Prana Foundation, a nonprofit focused on global health innovation. In 2021, the foundation launched the iSAVE emergency ventilator system in global markets, helping to deliver critical respiratory support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, she was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the healthcare category, recognizing her as a rising leader at the intersection of medical innovation, technology, and social impact.

The 20 Under 20 Awards, presented annually by INDIA New England News, recognize outstanding Indian American students who excel in academics, leadership, community service, entrepreneurship, and the arts. These honorees represent the next generation of changemakers and creative thinkers within the Indian American community.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, Mass.

Time: 9:30 am to Noon.

