Kohli’s 93, Rahul’s Late Six Guide India to Four-Wicket Win Over New Zealand in First ODI

VADODARA, Gujarat — Virat Kohli’s fluent 93 and a calm, unbeaten 29 from KL Rahul helped India secure a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at the Kotambi International Stadium on Saturday, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Chasing 301, India got off to a brisk start as Rohit Sharma set the tone early, striking a six in the opening over. During his knock, Rohit became the first cricketer in history to hit 650 sixes in international cricket before he was dismissed for 26 off 29 balls by Kyle Jamieson.

Kohli then took charge of the chase, scoring freely and anchoring the innings. The former India captain reached a major milestone during the pursuit, becoming the fastest player to complete 28,000 international runs. He achieved the mark with a boundary off Adithya Ashok in the 13th over, reaching the landmark in 624 innings — 20 fewer than the previous record holder Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli also moved past Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history, trailing only Tendulkar.

Partnering Shubman Gill, Kohli added 118 runs for the second wicket as India cruised past the 100-run mark. Kohli brought up his half-century off 44 deliveries, while Gill scored a composed 56 off 71 balls, registering his 16th ODI fifty on his return from injury.

Gill was dismissed in the 27th over, and Shreyas Iyer followed with an aggressive 49, striking leg-spinner Adithya Ashok for two fours and a six. Kohli and Iyer shared a 77-run stand before Jamieson triggered a late wobble, removing Kohli for 93, Ravindra Jadeja cheaply, and Iyer on the first ball of his next over.

With wickets falling and Washington Sundar injured, Harshit Rana chipped in with a quick 29 before being dismissed by debutant Kristian Clarke. The chase tightened before Rahul sealed the match with authority, hitting consecutive boundaries and then a six to finish the game with an over to spare.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell anchored New Zealand’s innings with a well-paced 84 as the visitors posted 300 for 8 after being sent in to bat. Openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls put on 117 runs for the first wicket, both reaching half-centuries in the same over. Nicholls made 62 and Conway scored 56 before Harshit Rana struck twice to bring India back into the contest.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Will Young, Kuldeep Yadav removed Glenn Phillips, and India tightened the bowling in the latter stages. Mitchell held the innings together before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the 48th over. Late contributions from Jamieson and Clarke pushed New Zealand past the 300 mark.

The teams now head to Rajkot for the second ODI, scheduled to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

Brief scores: New Zealand 300/8 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 84, Henry Nicholls 62; Mohammed Siraj 2-40, Harshit Rana 2-65). India 301/6 in 49 overs (Virat Kohli 93, Shubman Gill 56; Kyle Jamieson 4-41). India won by four wickets. (Source: IANS)