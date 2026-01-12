India Set to Join U.S.-Led Pax Silica Technology Initiative, Says Ambassador Sergio Gor

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — India will be invited next month to join Pax Silica, a U.S.-led strategic technology initiative focused on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and critical supply chains, newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday.

Speaking shortly after assuming charge in New Delhi, Gor said India and the United States remain actively engaged on trade issues, with the next round of discussions expected in the near future. He emphasized that negotiations are continuing despite differences over tariffs and market access.

“Talks have not stalled,” Gor said, adding that officials from both countries remain in regular contact and follow-up meetings are already scheduled. While he did not outline the specific agenda, he said momentum in the trade dialogue has been maintained.

Before formally entering office, Gor thanked President Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve in India and said his mission would be to further strengthen ties between what he described as the world’s oldest and largest democracies. He added that Trump had conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the relationship between the two leaders as strong and resilient.

“Real friends can disagree, but resolve the difference,” Gor said, referring to the ongoing trade negotiations.

The ambassador also announced that India will be invited to join Pax Silica as a full member next month, calling it a major step forward in India–U.S. cooperation in advanced technologies. He said the initiative is designed to build a secure, innovation-driven silicon supply chain.

Launched last month, Pax Silica covers a broad range of areas, including critical minerals, energy inputs, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and logistics. Countries that joined the initiative in its initial phase include Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month,” Gor said.

Taking a broader diplomatic view, Gor said India and the United States have a rare opportunity to reshape global partnerships as emerging technologies redefine economic and strategic landscapes. He said close collaboration from the earliest stages of such initiatives would be essential to realizing their shared goals. (Source: IANS)