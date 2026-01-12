ICC Downplays Bangladesh Security Concerns Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — The International Cricket Council has played down concerns surrounding Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, saying independent security assessments have found no specific or unmanageable risks linked to the tournament in India.

The ICC said reviews conducted by internationally recognized security experts assessed the overall security risk for the event as low to moderate, with no direct threats identified to the Bangladesh team, team officials, or match venues.

“The ICC is aware of public comments made in recent days concerning the participation of Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, including selective references to the ICC’s security risk assessment,” an ICC source said. “It is important to clarify that the ICC’s independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches in India.”

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to co-host the T20 World Cup beginning February 7, 2026. Bangladesh’s cricket board had earlier written to the ICC requesting that its matches be shifted to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns amid heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries. The Bangladesh Cricket Board said it had received assurances from the ICC that the matter would be examined.

According to the ICC, the security assessments for matches scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai also fall within the low-to-moderate risk category and can be managed through standard mitigation measures used at major international sporting events.

“Based on the professional advice received, the risk associated with Bangladesh’s scheduled fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai is assessed as low to moderate, with no indication of risks that cannot be effectively managed through established security planning and mitigation measures,” the source said.

The ICC also said some media reports had misinterpreted references to contingency planning, stressing that such planning is routine and should not be viewed as evidence of heightened security threats.

“Some media reports have misinterpreted contingency planning as being actual risk, rather than conclusions or determinations,” the source said. “Such scenario planning is routine in order to ensure preparedness and consider all eventualities, however remote.”

The governing body emphasized that it has never suggested restrictions on team selection, supporter behavior, or domestic political processes as conditions for participation in ICC events.

“The ICC wishes to be clear that it has never suggested, nor would it suggest, that any team should select or exclude players for security reasons, that supporters should be restricted from wearing national colours, or that domestic democratic processes be altered in order to participate in an ICC event,” the source said.

The ICC expressed confidence in India’s ability to deliver the tournament safely, citing the host nation’s track record in organizing major international sporting events. It said security planning is being developed in close coordination with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and local authorities and remains under continuous review.

“The ICC has full confidence in the security arrangements being developed in close collaboration with the BCCI and relevant local authorities, who have a strong and proven track record of safely delivering major international sporting events,” the source said.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata — against the West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 — before moving to Mumbai to face Nepal on February 17. (Source: IANS)