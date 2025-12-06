Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official With Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau During Japan Tour

Los Angeles— Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has publicly acknowledged her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sharing new photos and videos featuring the pair during her ongoing Japan tour.

On Saturday, Perry posted a carousel of images and clips from Tokyo on Instagram, including one photo in which she and Trudeau pose together, and a monochrome video showing the two sampling local cuisine. She captioned the post simply: “Tokyo times on tour and more.”

The social-media update comes a day after Perry paused The Lifetimes world tour to accompany Trudeau for a mid-day meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Trudeau posted about the meeting on X, writing: “Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.” He thanked Kishida for his friendship and commitment to global cooperation.

Perry was photographed in Tokyo wearing a green two-piece outfit with black tights, a turtleneck and boots. The pair’s presence together in Japan follows a series of public appearances that have steadily confirmed their relationship status.

Their first high-profile outing occurred in Paris on October 25, where they were seen holding hands after celebrating Perry’s birthday. Earlier, on October 11, the two were photographed kissing aboard Perry’s yacht off Santa Barbara — images that went viral and effectively ended speculation about their relationship.

In that earlier set of photos, Perry wore a black swimsuit while Trudeau appeared shirtless in jeans, with both seen hugging and embracing on deck.

With Perry now posting the first images of the two together on her own social media, the couple’s relationship appears to be fully public. (Source: IANS)