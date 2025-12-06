Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Single Papa’ Trailer Offers a Humorous Look at Modern Fatherhood

Mumbai— Netflix has released the trailer for “Single Papa”, featuring Kunal Kemmu in a comedy-drama that explores the challenges and joys of single parenthood in an Indian family.

The trailer introduces Gaurav Gehlot, a 30-year-old man-child whose mother still buys his underwear and relies on his father for pocket money. Gaurav surprises his boisterous family by announcing that he is adopting a baby, setting off a series of humorous and heartwarming events as he learns to navigate parenthood while dealing with his own flaws and immaturity.

Kemmu described playing Gaurav as a deeply rewarding experience. “The character is flawed, funny, and fiercely loving… just like so many real-life single parents. I think audiences will see themselves and their families in this show. The warmth of every character is what makes this show so special and wholesome!” he said.

The ensemble cast also includes Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee, and Isha Talwar. Prajakta Koli, who plays Gaurav’s sister Namrata, said, “Single Papa highlights what a perfectly imperfect Indian family looks like. Noisy, loving, opinionated, dramatic, but always there for each other. The banter, arguments, and affection just flowed naturally.”

Neha Dhupia, portraying the assertive Romilla Nehra, added, “As a parent myself, what touched me the most about Single Papa is how honestly it portrays the chaos, tenderness, and imperfections that make families what they are. Parenting is never linear or perfect, and the show captures that beautifully. It blends humour and heart in a way that feels deeply real.”

“Single Papa” is set to premiere on Netflix on December 12, promising audiences a mix of laughter, family drama, and heartfelt moments.