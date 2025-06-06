Kashmiri Artistes Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami Make Bollywood Debut with Soulful ‘Saiyaara’ Title Track

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The recently released title track of Saiyaara marks the Bollywood debut of two promising musical talents from Kashmir—Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. The duo is proud to represent their home state on a national platform and hopes to inspire more artists from the region.

Personally selected by director Mohit Suri, Faheem lends his soulful voice to the title track, composed in collaboration with acclaimed music director Tanishk Bagchi and fellow debutant Arslan Nizami. The heartfelt lyrics were penned by celebrated lyricist Irshad Kamil.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent Kashmir in the Hindi film industry with our debut in Saiyaara,” said Faheem. “Our state is full of beautiful people and immensely talented artists. For two Kashmiri boys to work hard and be part of a project of this scale is something truly special. We just want to make our people proud.”

Faheem added that being the voice behind the film’s first promotional song is a deeply emotional milestone for him, his family, and his supporters.

“Saiyaara’s title track is one of the purest pieces I’ve ever come across. I poured my heart into it, under the brilliant guidance of Tanishk Bagchi and the visionary Mohit Suri. And I couldn’t have done it without Arslan—he’s been instrumental in bringing this track to life.”

For Arslan, the opportunity feels like a dream come true.

“If someone had told me a few years ago that I’d be composing for a big Hindi film, I wouldn’t have believed it—let alone for a Mohit Suri directorial,” he said. “To have this song, created with Faheem and the incredible Tanishk Bagchi, lead the Saiyaara campaign is surreal.”

Arslan expressed deep gratitude to Mohit Suri for his faith in them. “He gave us the wings to fly, and we’re determined to make our state prouder with every note we compose.”

The title track offers an emotional glimpse into Saiyaara, which features debut performances from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The music video highlights moments from the film, teasing the duo’s on-screen chemistry.

Produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18. (Source: IANS)