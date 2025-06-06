Prince Narula Shares What Makes ‘Heart Wali Baaji’ Stand Out from Typical Love Songs

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actor and singer Prince Narula has returned to the music scene with his latest romantic track, Heart Wali Baaji, a vibrant collaboration with popular playback singer Jyotica Tangri. But according to Narula, this isn’t your average love song—it’s a fresh, playful twist on modern romance.

Unlike conventional romantic tracks, Heart Wali Baaji explores contemporary emotions with a cheeky, flirtatious tone. “This track has real energy,” said Narula. “When Jyotica sent me the scratch version, I was vibing within 10 seconds. Heart Wali Baaji isn’t your typical love song—it’s fun, it’s cheeky, and honestly, kind of addictive. I had a blast lending my vocals and starring in the video. It’s got attitude, love, and full-on couple-goal vibes.”

Known for her hits like Pallo Latke, Mungda, Ishq De Fanniyar, and O Meri Laila, Jyotica Tangri describes the track as a celebration of young love and confident self-expression.

“Heart Wali Baaji is my love letter to Gen Z and millennial hearts—quirky, bold, and just a bit competitive when it comes to love,” said Jyotica. “Every lyric and note comes straight from the heart. It’s a playful challenge to anyone who’s ever worn their heart like a badge. And working with Prince? Like adding mirch to masala—spicy and irresistible.”

Prince not only lends his voice but also stars in the music video, which is packed with energy and visual flair. Directed by Sumit Baruah and produced by Igmor, the video brings the high-octane romance to life through striking visuals and infectious beats.

Both artists took to Instagram to promote the release, with Jyotica captioning a shared clip: “Sharing my favorite part from the song. Prince just smashed it—jitthe pohch gaya jatt, othhe vaakayi koi pohchda ae ghatt. What a performer and singer! #HeartWaliBaaji #JyoticaTangri #PrinceNarula #JyoticaXPrince #Igmor #SumitBaruah.” (Source: IANS)