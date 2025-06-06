Antibiotic Use During Pregnancy May Lower Preterm Birth Risk in Women with HIV: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A commonly used, low-cost antibiotic may significantly reduce the risk of preterm births in pregnant women living with HIV, according to a new study conducted in Zimbabwe and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study, which involved nearly 1,000 pregnant women, found that those who took a daily dose of the antibiotic trimethoprim–sulfamethoxazole gave birth to larger, healthier babies who were significantly less likely to be born prematurely.

Trimethoprim–sulfamethoxazole is a widely available broad-spectrum antimicrobial with anti-inflammatory properties and is routinely used in sub-Saharan Africa.

Researchers observed the most dramatic results in a subgroup of 131 women with HIV. In this group, just 2% of women who received the antibiotic had preterm births—compared to 14% among those who received a placebo.

“Our findings suggest that a low-cost, daily antibiotic could help reduce preterm birth in regions where infections like HIV are common,” said Professor Andrew Prendergast, a pediatric infection and immunology specialist at Queen Mary University of London. “We urgently need new strategies to prevent preterm birth, which remains the leading cause of death among children under five.”

Globally, one in four babies is born prematurely, underweight, or small for gestational age. These newborns face a high risk of complications and mortality, particularly in low-resource settings. Premature birth is now the top cause of death for children under five.

Maternal infections and inflammation during pregnancy—especially among women living with HIV—are strongly associated with adverse birth outcomes, including low birth weight and premature delivery.

The randomized, controlled trial enrolled 993 pregnant women from three antenatal clinics in central Zimbabwe. Participants received either 960 mg of trimethoprim–sulfamethoxazole or a placebo once daily throughout their pregnancy.

While the study found no significant difference in average birth weights between the two groups, it did reveal a 40% reduction in preterm births among women who took the antibiotic. Overall, 6.9% of mothers in the antibiotic group delivered prematurely, compared to 11.5% in the placebo group. Notably, none of the women receiving the drug gave birth before 28 weeks.

“If future studies confirm these results, trimethoprim–sulfamethoxazole could offer a promising, scalable approach to help newborns survive and thrive,” Prendergast said. (Source: IANS)