Karan Aujla Announces Global ‘P-Pop Culture’ World Tour Celebrating Punjabi Music’s Global Reach

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India– Punjabi music star Karan Aujla has announced a new world tour in support of his third studio album P-Pop Culture, describing it as a global celebration of Punjabi pop’s heritage, evolution, and growing international influence.

The tour will launch on November 29 with a major performance in Abu Dhabi before traveling through the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the United Kingdom throughout 2026.

“P-Pop Culture represents not just a collection of songs but a cultural revolution — an invitation for the world to experience the vibrancy of Punjabi music and culture,” Aujla said in a statement.

Coined by Aujla, “P-Pop” stands for Punjabi pop — a genre he has sought to modernize and globalize through his recent collaborations. “This tour will be a celebration of the genre’s rich heritage and its global appeal within the pop culture landscape. Fueled by love and nostalgia, we’re building a movement around this sound, and there’s no better way to kick it off than from a place I call home and the cosmopolitan hub of the world,” he added.

Released on August 22, P-Pop Culture is a collaboration between Aujla and Canadian producer Ikky. The album merges traditional Punjabi beats with contemporary global pop sounds, featuring tracks such as “P Pop Culture,” “I Really Do…,” “MF Gabhru!,” and “For A Reason,” alongside Aujla’s earlier chart-topping hits.

The upcoming Abu Dhabi concert promises an immersive experience powered by advanced stage production, cutting-edge visual effects, and dynamic sound design. According to organizers, the setlist will blend Aujla’s latest releases with fan favorites, designed to highlight the evolution of Punjabi pop on the global stage.

Mohit Bijlani, founder of Team Innovation and producer of the tour, said, “The rebranding of the Abu Dhabi leg of the world tour signifies not only a new chapter for Karan Aujla but also an elevated experience for his fans in the UAE. We’re delivering a meticulously crafted show with groundbreaking visual technology, enhanced stage theatrics, and state-of-the-art production.”

The P-Pop Culture World Tour is expected to set new benchmarks for Punjabi music’s global expansion, positioning Aujla as one of India’s most influential crossover artists. (Source: IANS)