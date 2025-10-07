Asha Bhosle Recalls Childhood Imitations That Shaped Her Legendary Singing Career

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India– Iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle once reflected on her early years, revealing how her childhood habit of imitating singers at home became the foundation of her distinctive voice and remarkable versatility that would later define Indian film music.

In a resurfaced interview with Waves OTT, the legendary artist recalled how, as a young girl, she was fascinated by films and music, often spending hours mimicking the singers she admired. What began as innocent play gradually evolved into an informal but powerful form of musical training.

“Since childhood, I had a habit of watching films, listening to songs, and imitating them. I tried to imitate the voice of a singer. Everyone at home did this, including me,” Bhosle said, describing how music filled her household.

She spoke fondly of being inspired by Portuguese-Brazilian performer Carmen Miranda, known for her flamboyant costumes and energetic performances. “Let me tell you about an English singer named Carmen Miranda. She used to wear strange clothes, and there were fruits on her cap,” Bhosle said with a laugh. “My family were classical singers, but when I used to sing her songs at home, my mother thought I was imitating a ghost — and she would scold me for it.”

What her mother dismissed as mimicry would eventually become a tool of mastery. Bhosle recalled that years later, while recording a song for composer C. Ramchandra, her initial takes weren’t working — until she channeled Miranda’s bold vocal style. “No matter how much I sang, they didn’t like it,” she said. “So, I thought of that woman. I sang it during the take, and everyone loved it. They asked me how I did it — but I didn’t tell them I had imitated Carmen Miranda.”

The singer said this experience taught her the importance of adaptability. “In the same way, I changed my singing every time — my voice, my style. There was a time when I used to sing Qawwali, and I kept experimenting.”

Asha Bhosle’s ability to shift between genres — from soulful ghazals to lively cabaret numbers — became her signature and helped her stand out in the golden era of Hindi cinema. Over an illustrious career spanning eight decades, she has recorded songs in numerous Indian languages and received multiple honors, including two National Film Awards.

Bhosle, often celebrated as one of the most versatile voices in Indian music history, will turn 92 on September 8, 2025. (Source: IANS)