Kajol Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Makeup Icon Mickey Contractor: ‘He Did My First Photoshoot, Then My Daughter’s’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kajol took to social media on Monday to wish celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor a happy birthday, reminiscing about their long friendship and the special milestones they’ve shared — from her very first photoshoot at age 15 to doing makeup for her daughter Nysa years later.

Sharing a video on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes clips of herself and Nysa getting glammed up by Mickey, Kajol wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my dearest Mickey… who did my makeup for my first photo session when I was 15 and a half, and then for my daughter when she was 14 for her first big day with me!”

The actress praised Contractor for transforming the art of makeup in Indian cinema, calling him a pioneer who elevated the profession. “He has been a pathbreaker in our industry for simply changing the tag of makeup to makeup artist! Kudos to everything you have achieved and continue to do so. Through it all, you’ve retained your simplicity and down-to-earth attitude. Love you. Have a wonderful year,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #happybirthday and #allgreatmen.

Mickey Contractor, known for his decades-long career shaping Bollywood’s beauty aesthetics, has worked with several generations of stars, from Kajol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in The Trial Season 2, a legal drama based on the American series The Good Wife. The show follows Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who restarts her career as a lawyer after her husband is imprisoned. The new season picks up three months later, as Noyonika becomes more assertive professionally while facing turmoil in her marriage and family life. (Source: IANS)