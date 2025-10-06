Guru Randhawa Launches New Album ‘Home Rule,’ Promises Larger-Than-Life Musical Experience

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer and composer Guru Randhawa has announced his much-anticipated album Home Rule, unveiling its first track Pan India — a high-energy anthem that sets the tone for what he describes as his “most vibrant and larger-than-life” project yet.

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, Pan India captures Randhawa’s signature mix of infectious beats, catchy hooks, and unapologetic swagger. Written and composed by Gurjit Gill, the song features rising artist Ahsii and delivers a pan-Indian celebration of rhythm and energy. The track is available now on T-Series’ YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

“Pan India carries a distinct energy that mirrors mine — vibrant, fun, and impossible to sit still to,” Randhawa said. “With Home Rule, my focus has been to deliver songs that connect instantly and feel larger than life. This track sets the stage perfectly. I’m grateful to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for trusting my vision and giving me the freedom to bring it alive.”

Randhawa also shared the release on Instagram, writing, “PAN INDIA is here to burn like never before! HOME RULE is yours. GO STREAM!! We will set the industry on fire — @ahsii. killed it with kindness.”

Beyond music, Randhawa recently earned praise for his commitment to supporting farmers in Punjab. The High Rated Gabru hitmaker announced that once floodwaters recede, he will distribute wheat seeds to affected farmers to help them restart cultivation and rebuild their livelihoods. “When the flood ends and the water level goes down, I will distribute wheat seeds to flood-affected villages so that the next crop can be sown and people can make a fresh start,” he said.

With Home Rule, Guru Randhawa aims to redefine the scale of contemporary Indian pop — combining emotion, energy, and a distinctly cinematic sound that reflects his evolution as one of the country’s most dynamic artists. (Source: IANS)