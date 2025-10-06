Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shilpa Shetty Confesses: ‘I’m a Forever Batatavada Girl!’

MUMBAI — Fitness queen Shilpa Shetty may rock a six-pack at 50, but when it comes to street food, she’s still all heart (and appetite).

The Dhadkan star treated her fans to a hilarious Instagram post showing her gleefully devouring Mumbai’s favorite indulgence — the iconic vada pav. Draped in a colorful bandhani saree and sitting in her car, Shilpa flashed her trademark smile while juggling not one but two of the crispy potato delights.

“Forever #Batatavada girl,” she captioned the photos, adding laughing emojis for good measure.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the foodie moment, flooding her comments with drool emojis and cravings for their own vada pav fix.

Just days earlier, Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra celebrated Maha Ashtami at home with their daughter, Samisha, performing the traditional Kanya Poojan ceremony alongside her sister Shamita and mom Sunanda.

Even with all that spiritual devotion, it seems nothing keeps Shilpa from her true calling — being Mumbai’s classiest Batatavada girl.

When Big B Felt Like a Rookie Next to Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI — Amitabh Bachchan may be Bollywood’s ultimate legend, but even Big B admits there was a time he felt like a beginner — and it was all thanks to Farhan Akhtar.

In a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati, the 81-year-old superstar recalled shooting Lakshya with the filmmaker-actor. “He came to my room one night and asked, ‘Amit uncle, are you having some problem?’” Big B laughed. “For the first time, I felt like a novice — and this master was sitting there teaching me how to act!”

The moment was extra special since Farhan’s father, Javed Akhtar, helped shape Bachchan’s career alongside Salim Khan in the 1970s with hits like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, and Don — films that turned the “angry young man” into a cinematic legend.

Years later, Farhan carried that legacy forward by remaking Don with Shah Rukh Khan, proving that the Akhtar-Bachchan connection still packs Bollywood magic.

Uncle Salman Rushes to Meet Arbaaz and Sshura’s Baby Girl

MUMBAI — It’s a girl for the Khan family! Proud uncle Salman Khan was spotted outside Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital, making a hush-hush visit to meet brother Arbaaz Khan and sister-in-law Sshura Khan’s newborn daughter.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star arrived in his car flanked by heavy security but couldn’t dodge the cameras. The hospital has seen a steady stream of Khan family visitors — mom Salma, brothers Sohail and Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, and sisters Alvira and Arpita have all dropped by to meet the newest member of Bollywood’s royal clan.

Despite juggling Bigg Boss 19 hosting duties and shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, Salman made time for the family celebration.

Arbaaz and Sshura, who met on the sets of Patna Shukla and tied the knot in December 2023, welcomed their first child together on Sunday. The couple’s friends, including Maheep Kapoor, Nia Sharma, and Gauahar Khan, have flooded social media with congratulations and unseen clips from their baby shower.

Looks like the Khan khandaan just got a brand-new little superstar!

Ektaa Kapoor Says Sorry to Actors After Trying Her Hand at Acting

MUMBAI — After decades of calling the shots behind the camera, producer Ektaa Kapoor finally stepped in front of it — and the experience left her humbled.

The Queen of Soaps took to Instagram to publicly apologize to every actor she’s ever critiqued. “After my recent bout of acting in ads, I’d like to give a public apology to every actor I’ve said, ‘your performance was not up to the mark.’ I’m sincerely sorry,” she wrote with trademark honesty.

Ektaa has recently starred in a string of cheeky commercials, even jokingly declaring, “I gave the world K-drama,” a nod to her iconic TV empire that birthed hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The powerhouse producer is also riding high on Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’s win at the 71st National Film Awards, where it was named Best Hindi Film — making it the first Netflix Original to snag the honor.

From ruling TV screens to bagging national honors — and now laughing at herself — Ektaa Kapoor proves she can do it all, with a wink and a dose of humility.

Preity Zinta Cheers ‘Lord Bobby’: Says His 30 Years in Bollywood Are ‘Just the Start’

MUMBAI — Preity Zinta is celebrating her longtime co-star and friend Bobby Deol as he hits a major milestone — 30 years in Bollywood — and she’s convinced the best is yet to come.

The Dil Se actress dropped a heartfelt comment on Bobby’s anniversary post, writing, “Congratulations Lord Bobby! This is just the start. Love you loads.” The two first set screens ablaze in the 1998 hit Soldier, which made Preity a household name and cemented Bobby’s heartthrob status.

The duo went on to team up in fan favorites like Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Heroes, and Bobby has often said he’d love to reunite with Preity again — this time in roles that “suit our age.”

Marking his 30th year, Bobby shared a nostalgic video montage of his films, ending with clips from his career-reviving smash Animal. “I’ve just started and have a long way to go,” he said, thanking fans for their love.

With his fire still burning bright and Preity cheering from the sidelines, it looks like “Lord Bobby” isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Kareena Kapoor Melts Hearts Calling Saif Ali Khan the ‘Coolest Ever’

MUMBAI — Kareena Kapoor Khan just can’t stop gushing over her man! The Crew star took to Instagram to share a candid snap of husband Saif Ali Khan strumming a guitar — casually dressed, shades on, and exuding royal chill.

“The coolest ever. Baki please ghar jao aur khana khao,” she joked in her caption, adding a few red hearts for good measure.

Bebo’s post is just the latest in her stream of love notes for the Nawab of Pataudi. From adorable throwbacks with their niece Inaaya to cozy family moments with sons Taimur and Jeh, Kareena keeps fans swooning over their fairytale romance.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012 after five years of dating, first fell for each other on the sets of Tashan — and Saif famously sealed the deal with a tattoo of Kareena’s name.

More than a decade later, it’s clear that for Kareena, her rockstar husband is still — quite literally — the “coolest ever.”

Esha Deol Cheers Brother Bobby’s 30-Year Bollywood Run: ‘Lots More Power!’

MUMBAI — Family love is in full swing in the Deol household! Actress Esha Deol gave a warm shout-out to her brother Bobby Deol as he marked 30 years in Bollywood, celebrating his massive career milestone with heartfelt words.

Sharing Bobby’s anniversary post on her Instagram Stories, Esha wrote, “30 years and lots lots more power @iambobbydeol,” adding heart emojis for good measure. Her post was a sweet nod not only to his journey but also to the siblings’ renewed bond after years of distance.

Bobby, who made his debut with Barsaat and roared back into superstardom with Animal, thanked fans in a nostalgic video montage, saying, “I’ve just started and I have a long way to go.”

Born to Bollywood royalty Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha and Bobby may have grown up in different households, but moments like this prove the Deol family ties are stronger than ever — and Bobby’s fire for the big screen still burns bright.

Priyanka Chopra Calls Sister-in-Law Neelam Upadhyay an ‘Angel’ in Sweet Birthday Post

MUMBAI — Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all heart when it comes to family! The global superstar took to Instagram to shower love on her sister-in-law, actress Neelam Upadhyay, as she celebrated her birthday.

Sharing a touching video montage filled with family moments, Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday to the angel of our family. Hope you’re surrounded by love and laughter,” tagging Neelam and adding heart emojis.

Her mom, Dr. Madhu Chopra, also joined in with her own tribute, calling Neelam “a beautiful blessing in our family — full of grace, love, and warmth.”

Neelam, who starred in Tamil and Telugu films, tied the knot with Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra in a private Mumbai ceremony earlier this year.

Priyanka, who was recently back in India for a whirlwind trip, also thanked her sister-in-law for stepping in while Nick Jonas was away. “Thank you, @neelamupadhyaya, for stepping in when hubby wasn’t around to help. IYKYK,” she joked.

From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka proves she’s not just a global icon — she’s also the sweetest sister-in-law around. (Source: IANS)