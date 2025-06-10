Jyotica Tangri Reveals Inspiration Behind the Title ‘Heart Wali Baaji’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Jyotica Tangri has teamed up with actor and performer Prince Narula for her latest romantic track, Heart Wali Baaji, and she’s opening up about how the catchy title came to life.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Jyotica shared the creative process behind the song, which she not only performed but also wrote and composed in a single sitting.

“This song is very close to my heart,” she said. “I wrote and composed it all in one go. Toward the end of the song, there’s a beautiful line—‘In matters of the heart, decisions should be made by the heart, not by command.’ That concept really struck me, and I thought Heart Wali Baaji would be the perfect title to reflect that feeling.”

When asked if she personally tends to follow her heart, Jyotica admitted, “I do make most of my decisions from the heart. But these days, I’m trying to take a more balanced approach and consider all aspects before making choices.”

Prince Narula, who lent his vocals and also stars in the music video, described Heart Wali Baaji as a modern twist on romance. “This isn’t your typical love song,” he said. “It’s flirtatious, cheeky, and addictive. The moment Jyotica sent me the scratch version, I was hooked in 10 seconds. I had so much fun working on this track. It’s full of energy, love, and major couple-goal vibes.”

The duo shared the song with fans on Friday via social media, posting: “Sharing my favorite part from the song — Prince just smashed it! Jitthe pohch gaya jatt, othhe vaakayi koi pohchda ae ghatt. What a performer and singer! #HeartWaliBaaji #JyoticaTangri #PrinceNarula #JyoticaXPrince #Igmor #SumitBaruah.”

Jyotica Tangri is known for her hit tracks including Pallo Latke, Mungda, Ishq De Fanniyar, and O Meri Laila, and continues to charm audiences with her soulful voice and heartfelt compositions. (Source: IANS)