‘Humnava Mere’ from Maa Celebrates the Tender Bond Between Mother and Daughter

Mumbai– Following the buzz created by its gripping trailer, the makers of Maa, starring Kajol, have unveiled the film’s soul-stirring primary track, Humnava Mere, a heartfelt tribute to the deep and enduring bond between a mother and daughter.

The song opens with tender moments between Kajol’s character and her on-screen daughter as they prepare for a journey together. Along the way, they pause at various spots, creating lasting memories that reflect the quiet beauty of everyday love.

Composed by Rocky Khanna and Shiv Malhotra, the emotional track is brought to life by the hauntingly beautiful voice of Shreya Ghoshal, with additional vocals by Jubin Nautiyal. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir weaves raw emotion into the song’s poignant verses.

Sharing the track on social media, Kajol posted, “A song for the one who means everything — your #Humnava.”

The song’s release follows the trailer launch of Maa, which introduced audiences to the chilling world of the film, blending emotional drama with horror. At the event, co-star R. Madhavan introduced the film as emerging “from the world of Shaitaan,” building further intrigue.

During the launch, Madhavan playfully accused Kajol of being a prankster on set. Laughing it off, she replied, “No, you’re mistaking me for Ajay Devgn. Not at all.”

He also asked if she ever intimidated directors by memorizing not just her own lines but those of the entire script. Kajol quipped, “Never! I wouldn’t do that to myself. If you really want to scare a director, there are far more effective ways.”

Maa marks Kajol’s first foray into the horror genre. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa is slated for theatrical release on June 27. (Source: IANS)