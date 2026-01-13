Celebrating Power, Purpose, and Progress: INDIA New England News Unveils the 2026 Outstanding Women of the Year

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— INDIA New England News, one of the nation’s most influential digital and video platforms serving the Indian American community, announced its 10 Outstanding Women of the Year for 2026.

These exceptional leaders will be honored at the 23rd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts.

For more than two decades, the Woman of the Year Awards have stood as the most prestigious recognition for South Asian women in New England, celebrating trailblazers whose leadership, service, innovation, and resilience are shaping communities and inspiring future generations.

“This year’s honorees represent the very best of who we are as a community—visionary leaders, changemakers, and role models whose impact extends far beyond their professions,” said Upendra Mishra, Founder and Producer of the Woman of the Year Awards and Publisher of INDIA New England News and its sister publications IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times, and Boston Real Estate Times. “For 23 years, this platform has celebrated women who lead with courage, purpose, and excellence. The 2026 Outstanding Women embody the power of possibility, and it will be our great honor to celebrate their journeys and achievements on March 14.”

In addition to recognizing ten Outstanding Women across diverse fields, the evening will also feature the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the organization’s highest honors. The recipient will be announced later this month.

“My favorite moment each year is personally calling our award recipients to share the news,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, Woman of the Year Director and Host. “This award has symbolized excellence and empowerment for South Asian women in New England for over two decades. As a past honoree, it is deeply meaningful to now lead and host this celebration. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 2026 awardees and look forward to welcoming our community on March 14 for an unforgettable evening.”

The gala is attended annually by nearly 400 business leaders, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, philanthropists, and community advocates, making it one of the region’s most anticipated and inspiring events of the year.

Here is a list of this year’s 10 Outstanding Women:

Pubali Banerjee

President, Prabasi of New England | Senior Staff Process Development Engineer, Takeda

Pubali Banerjee is an exemplary leader whose work bridges professional excellence with transformative community service. As President of Prabasi of New England, she has guided the organization into a vibrant, inclusive, and financially stable 501(c)(3), serving South Asian and broader BIPOC communities across New England. Her leadership has strengthened Prabasi’s role as a cultural home that fosters belonging across generations.

Under her presidency, Prabasi has delivered a rich portfolio of cultural, educational, and service-oriented programs, including Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, Kobi Jayanti, community picnics, and youth-focused initiatives. These programs are intentionally inclusive, welcoming families across cultures, faiths, and backgrounds. Most notably, Durga Puja has grown to unprecedented scale, welcoming nearly 2,000 attendees over three days of programming.

A landmark achievement of her tenure was commissioning a new Durga Prathima from renowned artist Kumar Tuli—the first in over 30 years—symbolizing cultural renewal and responsible stewardship aligned with UNESCO recognition of Durga Puja as Intangible Cultural Heritage. Equally impactful is her commitment to youth engagement through scholarships, STEM and literary initiatives, and leadership opportunities.

Through collaborative, values-driven leadership, Pubali Banerjee has expanded opportunity, strengthened community bonds, and positioned Prabasi as a trusted civic and cultural anchor—making her richly deserving of this honor.

Deepali Gulati

Executive Director, Saheli Boston

Deepali Gulati is a compassionate and strategic nonprofit leader dedicated to advancing safety, dignity, and empowerment for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. As Executive Director of Saheli Boston, she leads one of the region’s most vital organizations serving South Asian and Arab women and families with clarity, accountability, and deep cultural understanding.

Since joining Saheli in 2020, Deepali has played a pivotal role in strengthening survivor-centered programs, including immigration advocacy, legal support, housing stabilization, and economic empowerment. Over the past year, she served as Interim Executive Director, guiding the organization with purpose while streamlining operational processes, strengthening compliance, and expanding partnerships with public agencies and funders.

Under her leadership, Saheli secured significant federal and foundation grants, including a major award from the Cummings Foundation, ensuring sustainability and expanded reach. She also spearheaded the growth of Saheli’s Outreach and Prevention initiatives, forged partnerships with schools and universities, and founded the annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk—now a powerful community tradition for awareness and healing.

Holding a Nonprofit Management Certificate from Harvard Extension School and advanced degrees in communications, Deepali brings both professional rigor and heartfelt empathy to her work. Her leadership reflects a steadfast commitment to breaking barriers, amplifying survivor voices, and building a safer, more equitable community—making her a truly deserving Woman of the Year honoree.

Ekta Jain

Founder & Director, Ekta Dance Academy | Co-Chair, Baal Yuva Vibhag, Hindi Manch

Ekta Jain is a visionary artist, educator, and cultural ambassador whose work has empowered thousands through the transformative power of dance. As Founder and Director of Ekta Dance Academy and Co-Chair of the Baal Yuva Vibhag of Hindi Manch, she has dedicated over two decades to nurturing creativity, confidence, and cultural pride across generations.

Trained in Kathak (Jaipur Gharana) alongside Bollywood and contemporary dance forms, Ekta has built a platform where classical tradition meets modern expression. Since its founding in 2005, Ekta Dance Academy has engaged more than 2,500 students across continents, fostering inclusivity, storytelling, and artistic excellence. Her students have performed on prestigious national and international stages, sharing platforms with renowned artists and institutions.

Within Hindi Manch, Ekta’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing youth education and cultural engagement. She mentors children through language, performance, and emceeing, helping them develop confidence, communication skills, and a lasting connection to Hindi language and heritage.

Beyond performance, Ekta is deeply committed to community service—leading workshops for seniors, supporting women-centered theatrical productions, and advocating passionately for women’s empowerment through the arts. Through disciplined mentorship and heartfelt service, Ekta Jain continues to inspire unity, self-expression, and cultural appreciation, making her a truly outstanding honoree.

Neha Kaushal

Joint Coordinator, Sewa International – Boston Chapter

Neha Kaushal is a dedicated community leader whose work exemplifies compassion, perseverance, and the power of selfless service. As Joint Coordinator of Sewa International’s Boston Chapter, she has played a central role in one of the organization’s most active and impactful years, marked by expanded volunteer engagement, strong partnerships, and meaningful service initiatives.

Founded in 2013, the Boston chapter supports a wide range of programs spanning food security, education, youth engagement, senior support, environmental initiatives, and aid for individuals in distress. Neha’s leadership has helped strengthen these efforts while fostering a culture of volunteerism and shared responsibility.

Beyond organizational achievements, Neha is deeply committed to empowering women and girls, particularly in India. She is known for her hands-on approach—often engaging in late-night conversations to mentor and encourage women to pursue financial independence and leadership with confidence. Her efforts are driven not by obligation, but by genuine care and belief in others’ potential.

Balancing a demanding professional career with sustained community service, Neha leads with empathy and quiet determination. Her ability to uplift those around her and inspire collective action has left a lasting impact, making her a highly deserving recipient of the Woman of the Year honor.

Shikha Malhotra

Co-Founder, Indian Family Network (IFNet)

Shikha Malhotra is a behind-the-scenes community builder whose vision has fostered connection, belonging, and cultural pride among Indian American families in Greater Boston. As Co-Founder of the Indian Family Network (IFNet), she has helped cultivate a vibrant, multigenerational community spanning Gen X, Gen Z, and Millennials.

IFNet brings families together through cultural, social, and educational programming rooted in a shared desire to celebrate Indian heritage. Signature events such as the IFNet Diwali Ball draw nearly 1,000 attendees annually, while the IFNet Summer Camp engages approximately 450 children, creating meaningful opportunities for cultural learning, friendship, and identity-building.

Shikha’s leadership is defined by humility and dedication. She consistently works behind the scenes to ensure programs run smoothly, communities feel welcomed, and families experience a true sense of belonging. Her efforts have helped IFNet grow into a trusted, volunteer-run nonprofit organization that strengthens cultural continuity while fostering inclusive community bonds.

Though she shies away from the spotlight, Shikha’s impact is deeply felt by the families and youth whose lives have been enriched through IFNet’s initiatives. Her quiet leadership, commitment to service, and devotion to community make her richly deserving of recognition as an Outstanding Woman of the Year.

Shama Nannapaneni

Co-Founder & CEO, Shiminly

Shama Nannapaneni is a purpose-driven entrepreneur and education innovator whose work is shaping the future readiness of learners worldwide. As Co-Founder and CEO of Shiminly, she leads a global education platform focused on building essential personal and interpersonal life skills for K–12 students navigating a rapidly changing world.

Under her leadership, Shiminly has grown from a mission-driven idea into a trusted, multi-market education brand serving more than 48,000 learners, parents, and educators across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, with a remarkable 99.4% satisfaction rate. With offices in the U.S., UAE, and India, Shama has successfully built a scalable model that balances consistent program design with adaptable implementation for diverse cultural and educational contexts.

Prior to Shiminly, Shama brought nearly three decades of executive leadership experience across professional services and enterprise operations, co-founding Sigma Systems and Sienna Technologies and serving in senior roles including President, CEO, and CFO. Her leadership reflects disciplined strategy, financial stewardship, and governance excellence.

An accomplished scholar and former national-level athlete, Shama holds an LL.M. from Fordham University and was a gold medalist in law in India. Through visionary leadership and measurable impact, she is redefining education for the future—making her a truly outstanding Woman of the Year.

Monica Shah

Partner, Zalkind Duncan & Bernstein LLP

Monica Shah is a distinguished attorney and advocate whose career reflects excellence, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to justice. As a partner at Zalkind Duncan & Bernstein LLP, she focuses her practice on criminal defense, employment law, and Title IX matters, representing clients in complex and highly contested cases from investigation through trial and appeal.

Monica’s criminal defense work spans both state and federal courts and includes serious felony matters, white-collar crime, and appellate advocacy. As a member of the federal Criminal Justice Act panel, she also represents indigent defendants, ensuring access to high-quality legal defense regardless of means. Her employment law practice is equally impactful, advocating for individuals in matters involving workplace rights, discrimination, and accountability.

Her legal excellence has been widely recognized. She has been named Lawyer of the Year for Employment Law – Individuals (2024), consistently listed in Best Lawyers in America, and honored as a Top 50 Woman Super Lawyer in Massachusetts. She also holds the AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell, reflecting the highest professional standards.

Beyond the courtroom, Monica actively supports community initiatives that champion women and equity. Her combination of legal mastery, ethical leadership, and community engagement makes her a highly deserving recipient of the Woman of the Year honor.

Amelia Singh

Deputy Chief, District and Municipal Courts, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office

Amelia Singh is an accomplished prosecutor and public servant whose career is defined by integrity, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to justice. As Deputy Chief of District and Municipal Courts at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, she plays a critical role in advancing public safety while upholding fairness and due process.

Throughout her tenure, Amelia has handled complex and sensitive cases with professionalism, sound judgment, and compassion for victims. She works collaboratively with law enforcement and community partners to ensure outcomes that strengthen public trust in the justice system. Her leadership reflects a thoughtful balance between accountability and humanity.

Among her notable contributions is the creation of the Suffolk County Animal Cruelty Task Force—the first of its kind in the county—dedicated to prosecuting crimes against animals. In 2023, she also helped orchestrate the recovery and return of $70,000 worth of heirloom jewelry stolen from an Indian family visiting Boston for a wedding, restoring irreplaceable items of deep cultural and generational significance within a single week.

Amelia’s work exemplifies ethical leadership and cultural sensitivity within public service. Through her dedication to justice, innovation in prosecution, and service to the community, she has made a lasting impact—earning her recognition as an outstanding Woman of the Year.

Dr. Lakshmi Thalanki

Founder, Family Orthodontists of Cambridge & Hudson

Dr. Lakshmi Thalanki is a nationally respected orthodontist, educator, and civic leader whose career reflects sustained excellence in healthcare, leadership, and community service. With more than 24 years of clinical experience, she is the founder of two successful orthodontic practices in the Greater Boston area and a former Associate Professor in the Department of Orthodontics at Boston University.

Dr. Thalanki earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree with high honors from Boston University and completed advanced training in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, following her dental education in India. Her academic and research contributions include national and international lectures, peer-reviewed publications, and recognition with the prestigious Hatton Award from the International Association for Dental Research.

A leader within organized dentistry, she has held numerous leadership roles in the Massachusetts Dental Society and served as Chair of the Women’s Dental Conference at the Yankee Dental Congress. Her contributions have earned her multiple professional honors, including the Ten Under Ten Award and Leadership Institute recognition.

Beyond dentistry, Dr. Thalanki is deeply engaged in philanthropy and civic life. She received the Presidential Volunteer Hero Award from President Biden for her service supporting healthcare providers during COVID. From advancing oral cancer research to supporting education and accessibility initiatives in India and the U.S., her impact spans borders—making her a truly deserving Woman of the Year honoree.

Monika Manocha Wadhwa

Researcher & Educator | COA Co-Chair, Vision-Aid

Monika Manocha Wadhwa is a researcher, educator, and community leader whose work bridges academic excellence with meaningful grassroots impact. She holds a Ph.D. in HIV Mucosal Vaccine Research from AIIMS and completed postdoctoral research at Harvard Medical School’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, focusing on inflammatory bowel disease.

Monika’s passion for education extends across classrooms and communities. She has taught at the high school and university levels and is actively engaged in public education within the Lynn and Lexington school systems. She is also the founder and lead of a STEM science team in Lexington, mentoring students through hands-on learning, MCAS preparation, and experimentation.

A dedicated volunteer, Monika serves as COA Co-Chair for Vision-Aid and holds leadership roles with Volunteering for Seniors, where she focuses on intergenerational engagement. She has founded and led multiple community initiatives, including Women in STEM speaker series, cultural education programs, and inclusive community events.

Through her leadership, mentorship, and tireless service, Monika has empowered students, supported seniors, and strengthened community connections. Her ability to unite scholarship, service, and compassion makes her an outstanding Woman of the Year honoree.