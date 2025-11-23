JLo Shimmers in Indian Couture at High-Profile Udaipur Wedding

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Jennifer Lopez turned heads in Udaipur on Sunday as she arrived in traditional Indian couture for the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, marking one of the most high-profile celebrity appearances at an Indian wedding this year.

Lopez, known globally for her red-carpet presence, embraced the occasion in a soft pink lehenga, blending seamlessly into the opulent setting of the multi-day festivities. She was photographed with the bride’s father, Raj Mantena, an Indian-born, U.S.-based billionaire entrepreneur often referred to as the “pharma king” for his influence in the American pharmaceutical sector.

Mantena earned his engineering degree from JNTU in India before moving to the United States to pursue a pharmacy degree. He founded P4 Healthcare in 2005 and later established Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, now known for producing affordable generic drugs widely used across the U.S. The wedding festivities, held against the backdrop of Udaipur’s palatial venues, have attracted attention for their scale and guest list, drawing notable business leaders and international personalities.

Lopez’s appearance comes as she prepares for her next major project — the film adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. Recently, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, the actor reflected on undergoing a dramatic transformation for her role as Ingrid Luna, including adopting a platinum-blonde look she initially hesitated to try.

She noted that while blonde wigs never suited her in the past, the film’s complete aesthetic shift — from her foundation tone to her lip color — allowed the look to work on screen. “It was a whole transformation,” Lopez said, adding that she had to adjust her makeup to match the drastic change in hair color.

With her Udaipur appearance already circulating widely on social media, Lopez’s fusion of Hollywood glamour and Indian elegance has added an unmistakable sheen to the already extravagant celebrations. (Source: IANS)