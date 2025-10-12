Jane Lo of p!ng Wins 2025 TiE Women Boston Pitch Competition at TiE University Final

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— Jane Lo, founder of the AI-powered workplace messaging startup p!ng, has been named the winner of the 2025 TiE Women Boston Pitch Competition, held on Thursday during the TiE University Final Pitch event in downtown Boston.

She emerged victorious from a field of six collegiate startup finalists representing the region’s top student entrepreneurs.

Lo will now represent the Boston chapter at the TiE Global Finals in India, competing on an international stage among the most promising women-led ventures from around the world.

Joining her at the top were:

First Runner-Up: Jamie Gong of CareHero, whose platform empowers family caregivers through AI tools, peer support, and expert guidance.

Second Runner-Up: Sophia Letcher of Entocellular – who presented a bold vision for sustainable food production using insect cell cultures for alternative protein.

A Launchpad for the Next Generation of Women Entrepreneurs

Hosted by TiE Boston and held at Bernstein Private Wealth Management, the pitch competition was the culmination of a multi-stage process. From a pool of 23 applicants from area universities, six finalists were selected to compete for cash prizes, mentorship, and a shot at global visibility.

The TiE Women Pitch Competition runs in parallel with the TiE University (TiE U) initiative, which aims to nurture collegiate and early-stage founders by providing coaching, business development support, and access to an international network of investors and mentors.

“This event is not just a pitch competition—it’s a global launchpad,” said organizers from TiE Boston. “We’re proud to showcase the innovation, courage, and leadership these student entrepreneurs bring to the table.”

Standing Out in a Competitive Field

Lo’s winning venture, p!ng, uses artificial intelligence to rethink workplace communications, aiming to reduce digital fatigue while increasing productivity and mental well-being. Her pitch struck a chord with the judges, thanks to its clear value proposition, technical depth, and scalable vision.

Gong’s CareHero brought heart and personal passion to the stage, addressing a growing and underserved segment: unpaid family caregivers. Meanwhile, Letcher’s Entocellular offered an innovative solution to the global protein crisis through sustainable biotech.

Each pitch was followed by live Q&A from a panel of seasoned investors, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. The judging criteria focused on innovation, market potential, execution strategy, and leadership.

TiE Boston: A Hub for Student-Led Innovation

TiE Boston’s role in the TiE U and TiE Women programs reflects its broader mission to support early-stage founders through every phase of their entrepreneurial journey. Initiatives like TiE ScaleUp continue to help startups grow and access capital well beyond their campus years.

By combining high-stakes competition with real-world mentorship, the pitch competition also reinforced Boston’s status as a powerhouse for student-led innovation.

Next stop: India. With her win, Jane Lo advances to the TiE Women Global Finals, where she’ll pitch against regional winners from around the world—further spotlighting Boston’s thriving ecosystem of women entrepreneurs.