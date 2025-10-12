Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: Gets Teary-Eyed on ‘KBC 17’ as Bollywood Stars and Leaders Shower Birthday Wishes

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— As Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 83rd birthday on Saturday, tributes poured in from across the Indian film industry and beyond — but it was a deeply emotional moment on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 that truly marked the occasion.

The legendary actor, affectionately known as Big B, was visibly moved during a special birthday episode of the quiz show, when a throwback voice message from his late mother, Teji Bachchan, was played. In the heartfelt recording, she said:

“I am extremely lucky. Now, wherever I go, people give me a lot of affection and love because of my son, and a mother cannot feel more blessed than this.”

The statement left Bachchan with tears in his eyes, offering a rare glimpse into his private emotional world.

A Star-Studded Special Episode with Javed and Farhan Akhtar

Joining him on the show were Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, in an episode that blended nostalgia, humor, and admiration. Bachchan recalled working with Farhan on his 2004 directorial Lakshya, saying:

“He came to my room at night and asked, ‘Amitabh uncle, are you having some problem?’ I felt like I was the student and this master was teaching me how to act!”

In a lighthearted segment, Farhan asked both his father and Big B which qualities they admired in each other. Javed replied with warmth:

“There is no one like him in the film industry.”

When asked who was more popular among the ladies, Amitabh quickly pointed at Javed — to which the veteran lyricist quipped, “What kind of a question is this? Yeh koi poochhne wali baat hai?”, drawing laughter from the audience.

Farhan later took to social media to express his own affection for the superstar, writing:

“Happy birthday Amit uncle. What a pleasure and privilege it was to be with you on your birthday special. Listening to you and dad reminisce was an absolute treat… Wish you good health and happiness always. Lots of love.”

Bollywood and Beyond: Industry Icons Wish the Legend

Bachchan’s 83rd birthday was marked by a flood of wishes from across the entertainment world:

Prabhas, his co-star in Kalki 2898 AD, posted:

“Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It’s a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you.”

Kajol shared a rare photo with Big B, saying:

“Happy birthday to the reigning and forever rockstar @SrBachchan… May you have many more reasons to smile and laugh this year.”

Ajay Devgn, who directed Bachchan in Runway 34, wrote:

“The toughest task was saying ‘cut’ when sir delivered a shot… Happy Birthday Amit Ji.”

Suniel Shetty paid tribute with a throwback picture, calling him:

“The man who defines greatness… You’ve inspired me and millions with your strength, grace, and spirit.”

Shatrughan Sinha, a longtime friend and colleague, wished him warmly:

“Many many happy returns of the day for our icon, role model, for everybody @SrBachchan.”

Even political leaders joined in. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a heartfelt message:

“Wishing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan Ji a very happy birthday! I cherish the affectionate relationship I share with him since 1984, when we both became first-time Members of Parliament. It is our honour that he and Jaya Ji have enriched us many times by their graceful presence at the Kolkata International Film Festival.”

A Legacy Still in Motion

From heartfelt family memories on KBC, to admiration from co-stars and leaders, Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd birthday served as a powerful reminder of his towering presence—not just in cinema, but in the hearts of generations. His ability to inspire, entertain, and connect continues to define an extraordinary legacy.

Fans can tune in to see the full special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on October 10 at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.