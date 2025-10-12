University of Zurich Announces Nobel Laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee to Join UZH in 2026

- Advertisement -

Zurich— The University of Zurich (UZH) has announced that Nobel Prize-winning economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee will join its Faculty of Business, Economics and Informatics in July 2026. With support from a CHF 26 million donation by the Lemann Foundation, the two will establish and co-lead a new Lemann Center for Development, Education and Public Policy at UZH’s Department of Economics.

Currently professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duflo and Banerjee were awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences—alongside Michael Kremer—for their pioneering use of experimental methods to fight global poverty.

“We are delighted that two of the world’s most influential economists are joining UZH,” said UZH President Michael Schaepman. “Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee combine scientific excellence with a strong commitment to social impact—values that deeply resonate with our university.”

New Global Center for Development and Policy Research

The Lemann Center will serve as a leading platform for research in development economics, public policy, and education, fostering collaboration between academics and policymakers worldwide. It will also create new educational opportunities in policy evaluation and development, with a special emphasis on strengthening ties between Switzerland and Brazil.

Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee will each hold endowed professorships funded by the Lemann Foundation. Their research will continue to focus on the effectiveness of interventions in education, poverty, and health, while exploring innovative solutions for global development challenges.

“The new Lemann Center will enable us to expand our work, which bridges academic research, student mentorship, and policy impact,” said Esther Duflo. “We’re excited to contribute to building a world-class hub for development research in Zurich.”

Abhijit Banerjee added: “We have no doubt that the University of Zurich will be an excellent environment for pursuing our research and policy work. I’m especially enthusiastic about helping make the Faculty of Business, Economics and Informatics even more vibrant and internationally connected.”

Expanding Access and Education through ADEPT

The center also plans to expand the ADEPT program to UZH. Originally launched by the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL)—which Duflo and Banerjee co-founded—ADEPT offers high-quality online and residential education to students selected based on merit. The Lemann Center will also host new master’s-level courses and offer scholarship opportunities for Brazilian students.

J-PAL, a global network of over 1,000 researchers, will remain a key partner of the Lemann Center, as will the São Paulo hub and other global branches of the initiative.

Backed by a Major Philanthropic Partnership

The creation of the Lemann Center and the two professorships is made possible through the Lemann Foundation, a Brazil-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming education and policy through evidence-based research.

Jorge Paulo Lemann, founder and chairman of the foundation, said: “This partnership reflects my trust in both Brazil and Switzerland, and in what can be achieved when the two work together. It holds special significance for me and my family.”

A Transformative Moment for UZH

Florian Scheuer, Head of the Department of Economics at UZH and a former student of Banerjee and Duflo at MIT, described their arrival as a “quantum leap” for the university. “They are not only groundbreaking researchers but also deeply committed mentors and institution builders.”

Duflo and Banerjee will retain part-time roles at MIT and continue to co-lead J-PAL. Duflo will also maintain her teaching role at the Collège de France in Paris.

Esther Duflo is the Abdul Latif Jameel Professor of Poverty Alleviation and Development Economics at MIT, a professor at the Collège de France, and the president of the Paris School of Economics. She is a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Econometric Society.

Abhijit Banerjee is the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at MIT and a co-founder and director of J-PAL. He is also a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Econometric Society.

Their appointment marks a major milestone in UZH’s ambition to become a global leader in policy-relevant economic research and education.