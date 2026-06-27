Kumar Sanu, Shaan Pay Tribute to R.D. Burman on His 87th Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI — Playback singers Kumar Sanu and Shaan paid tribute to legendary music composer R.D. Burman, fondly known as Pancham Da, on his 87th birth anniversary, celebrating the timeless impact of his music on Indian cinema.

Kumar Sanu shared a throwback photograph with Burman on Instagram, describing the opportunity to sing under the iconic composer’s guidance as one of the greatest blessings of his career.

“On his birth anniversary, we remember the greatest maestro, Pancham Da, with deep emotion,” Sanu wrote. “Being lucky enough to sing under his inspired guidance has been one of the most treasured blessings in my life. Your music is timeless, Pancham Da. You will forever live on in our hearts and memories.”

Joining the tribute, singer Shaan posted a video of himself performing Burman’s classic “Rimjhim Gire Saawan” from his home, taking advantage of the monsoon weather to honor the composer.

“It’s beautiful, gloomy, monsoon weather. And on account of Pancham Da’s birthday, here’s a little tribute,” Shaan said before launching into the beloved melody.

Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential music directors, R.D. Burman composed music for more than 300 films during a career spanning nearly three decades. His catalog includes enduring classics such as “Chura Liya Hai Tumne,” “Dum Maro Dum,” “Mehbooba Mehbooba,” “Yeh Shaam Mastani,” “Musafir Hoon Yaaron,” and “Tere Bina Zindagi Se.”

Burman was married to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle and is remembered for revolutionizing Hindi film music by blending Indian melodies with Western musical styles and innovative instrumentation.

He died on Jan. 4, 1994, at the age of 54, but his music continues to inspire generations of musicians and fans alike.