India’s AYUSH Exports Surge to $689 Million in 2024–25, Up 6.1%

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– India’s exports of AYUSH and herbal products grew 6.11 per cent, reaching $688.89 million in 2024–25, up from $649.2 million the previous year, the government said on Sunday.

The growth comes after the establishment of the AYUSH Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL), which has been promoting Indian traditional medicine and wellness products globally through trade facilitation, international exhibitions, B2B meetings, and regulatory support for exporters.

The Council also oversees the Ayush Quality Mark programme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, to ensure global recognition and quality standards for AYUSH products.

India’s traditional medicine systems have gained formal recognition in bilateral trade deals such as the India-Oman CEPA and India–New Zealand FTA, helping boost exports further.

AYUSHEXCIL, in consultation with the Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Commerce, continues to promote Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, Homeopathy, and other Indian healthcare systems internationally. (Source: IANS)