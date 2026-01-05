Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on ‘KBC’ End-of-Season Lull, Calls Days Without Work ‘Too Long’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the quiet phase that comes as his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) nears the end of its season, describing the absence of work as a slow and exhausting experience.

Writing on his Tumblr blog, Bachchan shared, “Its been hardly a few days to the end of the season and the days seem too long to bring to some semblance of the ethics of work.” He added poignantly, “No work is a synonym for a sluggish walk through a wet vast wasteland… Stuck in it… shall try the very best to pull the weary legs out and move.”

KBC, the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, has been airing since 2000 and has been hosted predominantly by Bachchan, except for its third season when Shah Rukh Khan took over. The show features contestants answering multiple-choice questions with the aid of lifelines and airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Bachchan also praised the dedication of his longtime make-up artist, Deepak Sawant, highlighting his unwavering commitment. “He has been working with me for 50 years… not a single day when he was not with me,” Bachchan wrote. He added that Sawant even reported for work just three days after his brother passed away, calling it an example of “integrity” and “commitment.”

The actor’s reflections underscore the deep bond and professional ethics shared behind the scenes of one of India’s most popular television shows. (Source: IANS)