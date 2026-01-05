Junagadh Sees $147 Million in Investments Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

- Advertisement -

Junagadh– In a major boost to industrial and economic development, a district-level Vibrant Gujarat programme in Junagadh witnessed the signing of 218 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) amounting to investments worth Rs 1,209 crore (approximately $147 million USD). The initiative is part of preparations for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot.

The programme, chaired by Gujarat Social Justice and Empowerment Minister and Junagadh district in-charge Pradyuman Vaja, brought together industrialists, young entrepreneurs, sector experts, and government officials to explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

The MoUs cover diverse areas including healthcare, hospitals, education institutions rooted in Sanskrit and traditional learning, tourism, resorts, infrastructure, agro and food processing, engineering, minerals, and mining.

Sector-wise investment highlights include:

Agro, food processing, and dairy: Rs 281 crore (~$34 million) across 102 MoUs

Engineering and technology: Rs 144 crore (~$17.5 million) across 55 MoUs

Minerals and mining: Rs 403 crore (~$49 million) across 41 MoUs

Tourism: Rs 114 crore (~$14 million)

Infrastructure: Rs 175 crore (~$21 million)

Officials said these investments are expected to generate substantial employment while strengthening Junagadh’s presence in national and international markets.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Vaja highlighted Junagadh’s natural and cultural assets, including mountains, forests, coastline, Girnar Ropeway, and the Asiatic Lion, as strong drivers for industrial and tourism-led growth. He noted that products such as seafood, spices, food processing items, and machinery from Junagadh already reach global markets, supported by industrial clusters in plastics, engineering, seafood, and agro-processing.

Minister Vaja also pointed to infrastructure projects enhancing connectivity, such as Vande Bharat train services, Keshod Airport expansion, national highways, and GIDC industrial estates, which are strengthening the district’s industrial ecosystem.

District Collector Anilkumar Ranavasiya emphasized Junagadh’s agro-based economy and growing opportunities in agro-processing, including national demand for Kesar mangoes and Jamun varieties. He announced expansion plans for Keshod Airport’s runway from 1.5 km to 2.5 km to boost cargo handling and tourism and shared that 22 hectares have been allocated to develop the seafood industry, expected to create significant employment.

Other officials, including Junagadh Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairperson Pallavi Thakkar and Junagadh Chamber of Commerce Secretary Sanjay Purohit, highlighted youth entrepreneurship, technology adoption, and the district’s strong potential in tourism and industry.

The event also featured an exhibition of locally manufactured products, seminars on artificial intelligence, startups, and innovation, and the symbolic distribution of assistance cheques under schemes such as the Vajpayee Bankable Yojana.

The programme drew participation from local elected representatives, senior officials, industrial associations, students, and aspiring entrepreneurs, marking a significant step in Junagadh’s industrial and economic growth ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. (Source: IANS)