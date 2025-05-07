Indian American Impact Fund Endorses Raja Krishnamoorthi for U.S. Senate, Citing Proven Leadership and Historic Opportunity

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Indian American Impact Fund announced its endorsement of U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi in his campaign for the United States Senate, calling him a “principled, visionary” leader and a powerful advocate for working families, national security, and inclusive governance.

The endorsement marks a significant early boost for Krishnamoorthi’s Senate bid, which he formally launched this week. If elected, he would become the first South Asian American Senator from Illinois and the only South Asian currently serving in the U.S. Senate.

“Raja Krishnamoorthi represents the very best of public service—principled, visionary, and deeply committed to building a more just and prosperous America,” said Chintan Patel, Executive Director of the Indian American Impact Fund. “We are all in. Impact is proud to stand with Raja, and we will do everything in our power to send him to the Senate.”

Krishnamoorthi, who currently serves as the U.S. Representative for Illinois’s 8th District, is widely respected for his policy acumen and bipartisan leadership. As the Ranking Member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, he has earned national recognition for his work on foreign policy, technology, and economic competitiveness.

The Impact Fund’s endorsement emphasized his track record on issues critical to working families, including education, job creation, and small business development. The organization, a leading force in building South Asian political power in the U.S., has previously supported Krishnamoorthi in his congressional campaigns through grassroots organizing and voter engagement across Illinois.

“For years, we’ve worked closely with Congressman Krishnamoorthi to grow our movement and elevate South Asian voices in government,” Patel said. “His Senate candidacy represents a powerful opportunity to further that mission—and to send a champion for justice, equity, and integrity to Washington.”

In response, Krishnamoorthi acknowledged both the historic nature of his candidacy and the broader stakes for immigrant communities and American democracy.

“As a proud Indian American immigrant and member of the ‘Samosa Caucus,’ I know firsthand how crucial it is to expand South Asian and broader AANHPI representation at every level of government,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I am honored to have the support of the Indian American Impact Fund and am incredibly grateful for their partnership. Right now, there are no South Asian Americans in the entire United States Senate—my election will change that.”

The endorsement comes at a time when representation of Asian Americans in the federal government remains limited despite the community’s growing political and demographic influence. The Impact Fund’s support signals a broader mobilization effort to engage South Asian voters nationwide in what is expected to be a high-profile and competitive race.

Krishnamoorthi’s campaign is expected to emphasize not only his personal story as the son of Indian immigrants, but also his legislative record on economic growth, education, healthcare, and democratic governance. With the full backing of the Indian American Impact Fund, his campaign now enters a new phase of outreach, fundraising, and coalition-building.

The 2026 Senate election in Illinois is poised to be one of the most closely watched contests in the country, with Krishnamoorthi aiming to bring both experience and historic representation to the upper chamber of Congress.