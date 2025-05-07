Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Launches U.S. Senate Campaign with a Call to Defend American Values

- Advertisement -

CHICAGO — U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi announced that he is officially entering the race for U.S. Senate, launching a campaign rooted in protecting immigrant communities, defending democratic values, and countering the influence of former President Donald Trump.

In a heartfelt message to supporters, Krishnamoorthi recounted his family’s immigrant journey from India to the United States, invoking his early experiences with discrimination and struggle as a driving force behind his candidacy.

“My parents moved to the United States from India when I was just three months old in search of a better life for our family,” Krishnamoorthi wrote. “Being raised as the child of Indian immigrants, I saw firsthand the discrimination and hurdles they faced while trying to chase the American dream.”

Krishnamoorthi, who currently represents Illinois’s 8th Congressional District, framed his run as a direct response to rising political extremism and renewed hostility toward immigrants, naming former President Trump as a central concern.

“With Donald Trump in office, attacks on immigrants have reached an all-time high,” he stated. “I won’t let bullies like Trump attack America’s fundamental values. America’s diversity strengthens us, and we won’t let manufactured hate and fear divide us.”

The announcement signals Krishnamoorthi’s intention to seek the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in a political climate increasingly shaped by Trump’s reemergence as a central figure in national politics. While he did not specify which seat he is targeting in the letter, political observers expect him to pursue the seat currently held by longtime Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who has not yet confirmed whether he will seek re-election in 2026.

Krishnamoorthi, 51, has represented the Chicago-area district since 2017 and has built a reputation as a policy-focused legislator with an emphasis on economic opportunity, oversight, and national security. He has served on the House Intelligence and Oversight Committees and has drawn bipartisan attention for his work on technology policy, workforce development, and combating foreign disinformation.

His Senate bid would make him one of the most high-profile Indian American candidates in the 2026 cycle, adding to the growing influence of South Asian Americans in national politics. His candidacy also comes at a moment when immigration, identity, and democratic integrity are once again central themes of national debate.

In his letter, Krishnamoorthi emphasized not only his personal story but also his commitment to an inclusive and forward-looking vision for the country.

“This campaign is about building a future where every child—no matter their background—has a fair shot at the American dream,” he wrote. “It’s about standing up to fearmongering and hate, and making sure our government reflects the values that truly make America great: opportunity, compassion, and justice.”

Krishnamoorthi is expected to formally launch his campaign with events across Illinois in the coming weeks, highlighting his platform on immigration reform, economic equity, reproductive rights, and preserving democratic institutions.

The race is likely to draw national attention as Democrats look to defend their slim Senate majority and define their message in a political landscape once again shadowed by the influence of Donald Trump.