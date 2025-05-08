MITHAS Presents: From Spotlight to Front Line — A Conversation with Indian MP Hema Malini and Bollywood’s Dream Girl

- Advertisement -

Cambridge, MA — This May, prepare to be inspired by one of Indian cinema’s most luminous and influential personalities. MITHAS (MIT Heritage of the Arts of South Asia) is delighted to host Mrs. Hema Malini, a trailblazer whose impact spans across the worlds of film, dance, and politics.

The exclusive event, “From Spotlight to Front Line: A Conversation with Hema Malini,” will take place on Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 PM at Thomas Tull Concert Hall in MIT’s W18 Building.

This engaging fireside chat will give attendees a rare chance to hear the Dream Girl of Indian cinema reflect on her multifaceted life. From performing iconic roles on the silver screen to representing the Mathura constituency in India’s Parliament, Hema Malini will share how each chapter of her remarkable journey has shaped the others.

This event is exclusively open to MITHAS members and students, offering a more intimate opportunity to connect with a living legend. Seats are limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged to ensure attendance.

About Hema Malini

Hema Malini is an actress, dancer, filmmaker, politician, and one of the most beloved figures in Indian popular culture. Born on October 16, 1948, in Tamil Nadu, she trained from a young age in the classical dance form of Bharatanatyam. Her artistry and screen presence soon led her to become one of Bollywood’s top leading ladies in the 1970s and ’80s.

Over her five-decade film career, she starred in more than 150 movies, including timeless hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Satte Pe Satta, and Baghban. Her name became synonymous with grace, strength, and elegance, earning her the affectionate moniker “Dream Girl.”

Beyond cinema, she is a respected classical dancer who has toured worldwide, a choreographer, and a filmmaker. In 2003, she entered politics, and in 2014 she was elected to the Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament representing Mathura. Her political work emphasizes rural development, women’s welfare, and the promotion of Indian culture.

Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including India’s Padma Shri, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.

Event Details

📅 Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

🕖 Time: 7:00 PM

📍 Venue: Thomas Tull Concert Hall, MIT W18 Building

Address: 121 Amherst St, Cambridge MA 02139

🎟 Admission: Free, but exclusive to MITHAS members and students

Limited seating — registration required

Getting There

Public Transit: Red Line (Kendall/MIT) or MBTA Route 1 Bus (77 Mass Ave)

Parking: Underground parking is available for $11 via Amherst Street entrance

Tip: Arrive early to account for potential traffic and check-in time.

Join MITHAS for a memorable evening of storytelling and reflection as Hema Malini takes the stage—not in a film role, but as a trailblazer whose real-life journey is as compelling as any performance. Don’t miss this chance to connect with a global icon whose legacy continues to inspire.

To Register today, please click here.