Indian Ambassador Congratulates Sergio Gor on Appointment as U.S. Envoy to India

WASHINGTON — Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra has congratulated Sergio Gor on being sworn in as the new U.S. Ambassador to India. Gor will soon assume his post in New Delhi.

Kwatra shared his message on X, writing, “Heartiest congratulations to Sergio Gor for being sworn in as the Ambassador of the U.S. to India. I wish you the best as you prepare to take up your assignment in New Delhi.” He said he attended a celebratory event at the Kennedy Center on Monday evening.

Gor was formally sworn in at the White House on Monday, with U.S. President Donald Trump hosting the ceremony. Vice President JD Vance administered the oath, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other senior officials were in attendance.

During the ceremony, Trump said the United States and India are close to finalizing a new trade agreement. “We’re getting close to doing a deal that’s good for everybody,” he said, describing the relationship with India as one of the United States’ most important strategic partnerships. He also emphasized his “fantastic relationship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump praised India as an “amazing country” with a rapidly growing middle class and a key role in the Indo-Pacific region. He said he believes Gor will play an important role in strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi.

Gor thanked Trump for his nomination and pledged to work toward deepening cooperation between the two nations. “It’s an incredible honor, and I look forward to enhancing the relationship between our two countries,” he said.

Confirmed by the U.S. Senate in October, the 38-year-old Gor becomes the youngest U.S. ambassador to India. A close Trump ally, he previously served as Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, overseeing appointments across the administration. (Source: IANS)