INDIA New England News Announces the 18th Annual Wedding Expo: New England’s Premier South Asian Bridal Event Returns Feb. 22, 2026

BURLINGTON, MA — Get ready for the most anticipated wedding event of 2026! INDIA New England News presents the 18th Annual Wedding Expo, taking place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.
The celebration runs from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and—continuing tradition—admission is completely FREE for all attendees.
Now in its eighteenth year, the Wedding Expo remains New England’s largest and most influential South Asian bridal showcase, known for bringing together top-tier vendors, dazzling fashion shows, and the newest trends shaping the future of wedding celebrations.
“Every year, this expo grows—not just in size, but in excitement and creativity,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the expo and publisher of INDIA New England News. “The 2026 event will introduce new ideas, new talent, and an even broader range of services for couples planning their perfect celebration. Whether you are getting married next month or next year, this is where your planning truly begins.”
What to Expect in 2026
- More Than 30 Premier Exhibitors
- Attendees can explore a curated lineup of wedding professionals offering:
- Designer bridal and groom wear
- Fine jewelry
- Décor and floral specialists
- Caterers and dessert artists
- Photographers, videographers, DJs, and entertainment groups
- Makeup, hair, and henna artists
- Planners, venues, and more
Whether for a lavish multi-day celebration or an intimate ceremony, vendors will help turn ideas into reality.
Runway Fashion Shows & Live Cultural Performances
- The expo’s high-energy runway shows return with:
- Stunning bridal couture
- Trending silhouettes and color palettes
- Jewelry showcases
- Regional fashion influences from across South Asia
Complementing the fashion are vibrant cultural performances, elevating the atmosphere with music, movement, and celebration.
Décor, Design & Trend Displays
Couples can get hands-on with:
New décor concepts
Mood boards and themes
Floral installations
Lighting design ideas
Sustainable wedding trends
It’s a rare chance to see the latest creativity in wedding aesthetics—all under one roof.
Exclusive Vendor Showcases & On-Site Shopping
Brides, grooms, and families can speak directly with industry experts, compare services, and secure bookings from high-demand vendors. Many exhibitors offer expo-only promotions and booking incentives.
Event Details
Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA
Admission: FREE. To register for free, click here
Exhivitors/Vendors: To buy a booth or exhibition space, please click here.
Presented in Partnership With:
Burlington Marriott Hotel
Alankar Event Planners & Decorators
Mint To Be Events
Vendor Opportunities Still Available
Businesses specializing in South Asian weddings can apply for one of the limited remaining exhibitor booths.
Contact: events@MishraGroup.com to reserve space, or click here.
Your Dream Wedding Starts Here
Whether you’re beginning your planning journey or putting the finishing touches on your big day, the 18th Annual Wedding Expo offers inspiration, guidance, and access to the region’s top wedding talent.
Mark your calendar for February 22, 2026—New England’s ultimate South Asian wedding celebration awaits!