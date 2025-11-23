INDIA New England News Announces the 18th Annual Wedding Expo: New England’s Premier South Asian Bridal Event Returns Feb. 22, 2026

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA — Get ready for the most anticipated wedding event of 2026! INDIA New England News presents the 18th Annual Wedding Expo, taking place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

The celebration runs from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and—continuing tradition—admission is completely FREE for all attendees.

Now in its eighteenth year, the Wedding Expo remains New England’s largest and most influential South Asian bridal showcase, known for bringing together top-tier vendors, dazzling fashion shows, and the newest trends shaping the future of wedding celebrations.

“Every year, this expo grows—not just in size, but in excitement and creativity,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the expo and publisher of INDIA New England News. “The 2026 event will introduce new ideas, new talent, and an even broader range of services for couples planning their perfect celebration. Whether you are getting married next month or next year, this is where your planning truly begins.”

What to Expect in 2026

More Than 30 Premier Exhibitors

Attendees can explore a curated lineup of wedding professionals offering:

Designer bridal and groom wear

Fine jewelry

Décor and floral specialists

Caterers and dessert artists

Photographers, videographers, DJs, and entertainment groups

Makeup, hair, and henna artists

Planners, venues, and more

Whether for a lavish multi-day celebration or an intimate ceremony, vendors will help turn ideas into reality.

Runway Fashion Shows & Live Cultural Performances

The expo’s high-energy runway shows return with:

Stunning bridal couture

Trending silhouettes and color palettes

Jewelry showcases

Regional fashion influences from across South Asia

Complementing the fashion are vibrant cultural performances, elevating the atmosphere with music, movement, and celebration.

Décor, Design & Trend Displays

Couples can get hands-on with:

New décor concepts

Mood boards and themes

Floral installations

Lighting design ideas

Sustainable wedding trends

It’s a rare chance to see the latest creativity in wedding aesthetics—all under one roof.

Exclusive Vendor Showcases & On-Site Shopping

Brides, grooms, and families can speak directly with industry experts, compare services, and secure bookings from high-demand vendors. Many exhibitors offer expo-only promotions and booking incentives.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA

Admission: FREE. To register for free, click here

Exhivitors/Vendors: To buy a booth or exhibition space, please click here.

Presented in Partnership With:

Burlington Marriott Hotel

Alankar Event Planners & Decorators

Mint To Be Events

Vendor Opportunities Still Available

Businesses specializing in South Asian weddings can apply for one of the limited remaining exhibitor booths.

Contact: events@MishraGroup.com to reserve space, or click here.

Your Dream Wedding Starts Here

Whether you’re beginning your planning journey or putting the finishing touches on your big day, the 18th Annual Wedding Expo offers inspiration, guidance, and access to the region’s top wedding talent.

Mark your calendar for February 22, 2026—New England’s ultimate South Asian wedding celebration awaits!