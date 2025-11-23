Author Maarij Kirmani’s Book Launch Highlights Urdu Literary Tradition in New England

- Advertisement -

Sudbury, Mass.— A full audience gathered at the Goodnow Library on this month for the launch of Fragrance of Urdu in Boston (بوسٹن میں اردو کی مہک), a new book by longtime Urdu advocate Maarij Kirmani that documents the growth of Urdu literary culture in New England.

The two-hour program, led by emcee Syed Ali Rizvi, drew scholars, poets, and community members from across the region. The event was also livestreamed to viewers in India, Pakistan, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States, reflecting the broad interest in Urdu literature among diaspora communities.

The afternoon opened with an invocation by Homaira Kirmani, whose support for her husband’s literary work was acknowledged throughout the program. Several of the Kirmani grandchildren—Sophie Ponda, Nadia Chohan, Noor Shah, and Nasr Shah—assisted with distributing books to attendees.

Introducing the author, tax attorney and Urdu enthusiast Ameek Ponda described Kirmani’s decades of organizing poetic gatherings, known as mushairas, and his efforts to bring established poets to New England. “Maarij Kirmani has ensured that Urdu poetry thrives far from its traditional centers,” Mr. Ponda said.

Kirmani spoke about the book’s development, which draws on interviews, personal accounts, and observations about writers who have shaped the Urdu literary presence in the region. He read selections from unpublished chapters, including the short story “Ek Lamhe Ka Khuda,” and shared several anecdotes that reflected on social and family relationships.

A number of attendees offered comments on the book’s historical focus and the role it may play in documenting the evolution of Urdu literature in the United States. Speakers included Prof. Razzaque Ahmad, Dr. Ghazala Alam, Prof. Deeba Husain, Azmi Jafri, Irfan, and budding poet Maneesh Srivastava.

A plaque was presented to Homaira Kirmani in recognition of her support and in acknowledgment of the book’s dedication to her. The presentation, read by their daughter Mishloo Kirmani, prompted a standing ovation.

The Kirmani family announced that all proceeds from the book—suggested donations begin at $20—will be directed to charitable causes. Donations may be made by check, Venmo, or Zelle.

The event was recorded on video by Mr. Rizvi and Sachin Gupta, a UMASS Ph.D. candidate and emerging poet, who also took photographs. Organizers said the launch not only marked a milestone for the local Urdu literary community but also highlighted the continued relevance of the language for diaspora readers.

Book Information

Title: Fragrance of Urdu in Boston (بوسٹن میں اردو کی مہک)

Author: Maarij Kirmani

Release Date: November 15, 2025

Location: Goodnow Library, Sudbury, Mass.

Proceeds: Donated to charitable organizations

About the Author

Kirmani has spent decades promoting Urdu literature in New England, organizing mushairas, mentoring emerging writers, and fostering a community of poets and readers committed to sustaining the language’s literary traditions.