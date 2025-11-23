Kareena Kapoor Khan Visits ‘Spectacular Saudi’ Showcase in Mumbai

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI—Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the “Spectacular Saudi” showcase in Mumbai, where she toured several of the event’s cultural, culinary, and design installations highlighting contemporary and traditional elements of Saudi Arabia.

Kapoor Khan began her visit at Brewtopia: A Qahwa Experience, where she was welcomed with Saudi coffee, dates, and bakhoor. She later explored The Essence of Saudi, an installation centered on the country’s heritage, craftsmanship, and design influences.

Her tour also included the Epicurean–Culinary Corner, which presented dishes reflecting both longstanding food traditions and newer culinary trends.

Throughout the venue, attendees observed Ardah dance performances, Arabic calligraphy demonstrations, and a range of interactive cultural zones.

The Mumbai showcase is part of the broader Spectacular Saudi series, which is being held in five Indian cities to introduce visitors to Saudi Arabia’s tourism, culture, and hospitality offerings.