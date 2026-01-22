India Emerging as Global Power Hub With Strong Growth Potential, Say Experts at Davos

- Advertisement -

DAVOS, Switzerland — India is rapidly emerging as a major global power hub, driven by its young population, expanding economy, and growing innovation ecosystem, global business leaders said on Thursday at the World Economic Forum.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering in Davos, industry experts highlighted India’s rising role in global economic development and its increasing appeal as a destination for long-term international investment.

Tu Chang, founder of the Forum for Business, Taiwan, said India’s demographic advantage positions it as one of the most significant economic forces in the world today.

“India is emerging as a strong global power hub. With its large and young population, India offers immense potential for growth and innovation,” Chang said.

He added that India is already viewed as a key engine of global economic growth and is expected to continue playing that role in the years ahead. Chang noted that this year’s World Economic Forum discussions span issues such as sustainable development, capital flows, investment trends, and political challenges, all of which are closely tied to economic progress.

“The country’s demographic advantage and expanding economy are key factors that will attract more global investment,” he said.

Chang also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying government initiatives are helping strengthen India’s economic performance.

“India’s young workforce is a major strength and under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country is well-positioned to perform even better in the years ahead,” he added.

Milind Pimprikar, founder of Caneus International, said conversations at this year’s forum are centered on scaling technology in a responsible and sustainable way.

“Today at the World Economic Forum, the theme is how to scale up technologies responsibly,” Pimprikar said.

He noted that Caneus is working with the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of India to develop a framework that helps startups and deep-technology innovations move from development to large-scale commercialization.

“Through our partnership with the Government of Maharashtra and India, we are proposing to create a so-called mid-technology readiness level to scale up these technologies and startups to the next level,” he said.

Pimprikar added that an agreement has been signed with the Maharashtra Chief Minister to establish an institute dedicated to the commercialization of deep technologies, aimed at supporting innovation-led growth across the country.

Frank Meehan, co-founder of Frontier One in Australia, said India’s economic fundamentals continue to strengthen its global appeal.

“India’s strong economic momentum, expanding infrastructure, and mature business ecosystem make it an attractive destination for global investors,” Meehan said. (Source: IANS)