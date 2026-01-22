Rani Mukerji Keeps Love Story With Aditya Chopra Private, Says It Is “Not Meant for TV”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has declined to share details about her love story with filmmaker and husband Aditya Chopra, saying it is something that does not belong on television.

Mukerji, who recently appeared on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 to promote her upcoming film Mardaani 3, was playfully questioned about her relationship by the host.

In his trademark humorous style, Kapil asked her, “Jo insaan generations ko romance sikha chuka hai… usne Rani ko propose kaise kiya?”

Mukerji quickly sidestepped the question with a smile, responding, “Woh sab cheezein TV ke liye thodi na hai…”

Kapil acknowledged the moment with a quip of his own, saying, “Jo jo TV pe bata sakte ho woh bolo… saari toh nahi bol sakte.”

The special episode featuring Mukerji will also include women inspectors joining the show to celebrate the “Mastiverse” of Mardaani 3. Mukerji will be seen slipping back into her role as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, turning the episode into a playful investigation-themed affair.

Along with rapid-fire banter and comedic exchanges, the episode will feature a light-hearted game segment, with Mukerji teaming up with Archana Puran Singh for a round of dumb charades.

Mukerji recently marked 30 years in the Hindi film industry on January 12, 2026. The actor, best known for films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, which is scheduled to hit theaters on January 30. (Source: IANS)