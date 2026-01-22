India Leads in Female STEM Education, but Workforce Participation Still Lags, Report Finds

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — India has surpassed many developed nations in gender equality in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, but women’s participation in the STEM workforce continues to lag, particularly in leadership roles, according to a new report.

The report by EY India credits progressive government policies and industry initiatives for advancing women’s participation in STEM education, while highlighting persistent structural challenges that prevent many women from transitioning into careers and senior positions in these fields.

Education has been a key driver of women’s progress in STEM, the report said, pointing to government initiatives such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Vigyan Jyoti, and the Pragati Scholarship, which have helped boost female enrollment in STEM programs.

“India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has further emphasised skill-based learning and inclusivity, laying the groundwork for a more diverse and competitive workforce. Several corporates have also supported female enrollment in STEM courses through earmarked scholarships under their CSR programmes to encourage more women to pursue STEM courses,” said Aashish Kasad, Partner and India Region Diversity and Inclusiveness Business Sponsor at EY India.

“As a result, India now exceeds global averages in female STEM graduates. However, there remains a stark gap between education and employment, with many women not transitioning into STEM careers,” she added.

Kasad attributed the disconnect to a range of factors, including unconscious bias and workplace culture, unequal pay, limited leadership opportunities, work-life balance pressures, a lack of mentorship and networking, and restricted access to career progression support.

The report cited LinkedIn’s 2024 dataset, which showed women accounted for 41.2 percent of India’s overall workforce. Sectors such as retail and e-commerce, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and information technology were identified as leading employers of STEM-qualified women, signaling positive momentum in narrowing gender disparities.

It also noted that an increasing number of corporate-led initiatives are offering career support and mentorship programs aimed at helping women navigate challenges in STEM professions and advance professionally.

“Addressing gender diversity in STEM can unlock immense potential for innovation and economic growth for the country,” Kasad said.

She added that creating inclusive workplace environments, strengthening mentorship, and challenging societal stereotypes will be critical to increasing women’s representation in STEM careers, calling for “continued efforts in policymaking, corporate leadership, and societal transformation” to shape a more equitable future for women in STEM. (Source: IANS)