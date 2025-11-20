Donald Trump Jr. to Visit Taj Mahal with Delegation of 126 International Guests

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, will arrive in Agra on Thursday for his first visit to the Taj Mahal, accompanied by a 126-member delegation representing 40 countries.

He is scheduled to land at Kheria Airport aboard a special aircraft before traveling to the monument. While President Trump toured the Taj Mahal with First Lady Melania Trump in 2020, this marks Trump Jr.’s maiden visit.

Local authorities have carried out extensive preparations ahead of his arrival. The administration conducted a major cleanup drive, cleared stray animals from key routes, and tightened security to ensure smooth movement for the high-profile group.

Trump Jr., a businessman, is also expected to attend a high-profile destination wedding in Udaipur over the weekend. A U.S. security team is already on the ground in the city, reviewing arrangements ahead of the celebrations.

The wedding, set for November 21 and 22, will take place at the historic Jag Mandir Palace on Lake Pichola, with additional events at Manek Chowk in the City Palace complex. Trump Jr. is expected to stay at The Leela Palace Udaipur, one of the city’s most prominent luxury hotels.

Several Indian politicians and celebrities are also expected to attend. In preparation, authorities in Rajasthan have placed Udaipur on high alert for the two-day ceremony, with enhanced security measures along the airport-to-palace route.

Udaipur, often called the “City of Lakes,” is known for its palaces, heritage hotels, and scenic landscapes. It has long been a favored destination for grand weddings and has hosted events for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Raveena Tandon, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Hardik Pandya, and Isha Ambani. (Source: IANS)