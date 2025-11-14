IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit Files Police Complaint Against ‘Unverified’ Paparazzi for Breach of Privacy in Dharmendra Case

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Amid ongoing concerns over veteran actor Dharmendra’s health, Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit has filed a formal police complaint against “unverified and unscrupulous” paparazzi for allegedly breaching the actor’s privacy and violating ethical media conduct.

Dharmendra, who was reportedly on a ventilator for the past few days, was discharged from the hospital and brought home for further treatment on November 12. However, intense media attention surrounding his condition escalated earlier this week after some online portals falsely announced his death, prompting widespread outrage and distress.

According to the complaint addressed to Senior Inspector of Police Sunil Jadhav, certain paparazzi reportedly entered the premises of Dharmendra’s residence and recorded videos and images of family members without consent. These visuals were subsequently circulated online “for sensationalism and profit,” Pandit stated.

Describing the conduct as “inhuman, unethical, and a gross violation” of Dharmendra’s rights, the letter read:

“This act is a gross violation of the right to privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It involves unauthorized trespass, invasion of privacy, and defamation under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.”

Pandit urged the police to initiate strict action, emphasizing that a strong precedent is essential to prevent repeated intrusions.

“Our film personalities are not commodities—they are human beings who deserve basic dignity and respect, especially during times of personal distress,” the complaint added.

IFTDA also shared the complaint publicly on social media, condemning the “disgraceful and unethical conduct” of certain paparazzi and calling for immediate corrective measures.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s family has repeatedly requested privacy. On November 12, his daughter Esha Deol released a statement to debunk circulating death rumours, saying:

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy.”

On November 13, Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol addressed paparazzi stationed outside their residence, asking them to remain sensitive and avoid creating chaos during the family’s difficult time.

The police are expected to review the complaint and initiate further steps in the investigation. (Source: IANS)