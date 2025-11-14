Kareena Kapoor Shares Morning Selfies, Jokes About Learning Lines as She Heads to Work

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan offered fans a candid glimpse into her morning routine on Thursday, sharing a set of sunkissed selfies and a playful question as she headed out for work.

The actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram account and posted a bright morning selfie from her car, captioned, “Subhah wali selfie,” accompanied by a red heart and rainbow emojis.

In her next Story, the Jab We Met star posed a cheeky question to herself: “Do I learn my lines for the day?” Moments later, she answered with confidence: “Of course I already know them,” adding rainbow and star emojis.

While Kareena didn’t reveal the exact project she was en route to, she is currently believed to be engrossed in the shoot of Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which marks the actress’s 68th film.

Just days ago, Kareena officially announced the commencement of the film’s shoot, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from Day 1. “Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi. Send love and blessings,” she wrote.

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared a clip from the set, captioning it, “A journey of blurred and crossed lines. We begin.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who stars alongside Kareena in the crime drama, expressed his excitement on social media: “#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts.”

Co-written by Yash and Sima along with Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is positioned as a gripping crime-drama thriller. Kareena has earlier said the film “promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires.”

As she begins another major project, the actress continues to keep fans engaged with her trademark mix of glamour, humor, and candour. (Source: IANS)