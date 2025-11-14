Delhi Blast: Security Forces Demolish Suspect Dr Umar Mohammed’s House in Kashmir

- Advertisement -

New Delhi— Security forces have demolished the Pulwama residence of Dr Umar Mohammed, the man identified as the key suspect in the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s historic Red Fort that killed 12 people and injured several others. The demolition, conducted through a controlled explosion during an overnight operation, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing crackdown against terror modules linked to the attack.

Dr Umar, a faculty member at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was confirmed to be driving the Hyundai i20 that detonated at a traffic signal on Netaji Subhash Marg. Investigators said DNA samples recovered from the blast site matched those of his mother, establishing his presence inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion.

CCTV Footage Shows Umar in Connaught Place Before Blast

Newly surfaced CCTV footage shows Umar driving the explosive-laden i20 around Connaught Place’s Outer Circle at approximately 2:05 p.m. on November 10, nearly five hours before he headed toward the Red Fort area. Police sources said Umar proceeded toward Mayur Vihar before arriving near the blast site in Old Delhi.

Investigators also recovered a missing Maruti Brezza linked to the module and are probing why multiple vehicles were being used. Alongside the i20 that exploded, an EcoSport registered in Umar’s name was found in Faridabad.

Sources indicated that the terror module was planning a series of car bombings, but intelligence breakthroughs prevented further attacks.

NIA Takes Over Probe Into ‘Heinous’ Terror Attack

The powerful explosion at 6:52 p.m. on November 10 triggered immediate national alarm due to its proximity to the heavily fortified Red Fort. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally took over the case from Delhi Police Special Cell soon after.

NIA officials conducted detailed forensic examinations of the debris, including explosive traces, metal fragments, and digital devices recovered from the site. The central agency is now mapping the module’s entire network, including financial backers and possible cross-border linkages.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instructed agencies to probe the blast with the “utmost urgency” and ensure all “perpetrators” and “sponsors” are brought to justice. The Cabinet observed a two-minute silence for the victims and described the incident as “a heinous terror attack perpetrated by anti-national forces.”

Al-Falah University Suspended; Crackdown Intensifies

Meanwhile, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on Thursday suspended the membership of Al-Falah University, where Umar worked as a doctor, pending further investigation into his activities.

The demolition of Umar’s Pulwama home mirrors previous actions taken by security forces in other terror cases, including the Pahalgam attack. Officials said the move is intended to send a strong message to those aiding or abetting terrorist operations.

As security agencies deepen their investigation, Delhi and several major cities remain on high alert. (Source: IANS)