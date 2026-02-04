ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan Surges, Saim Ayub Tops All-Rounders List

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has made a sharp climb in the latest ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings, jumping 32 places following a standout return series against New Zealand.

Kishan scored 207 runs across three matches in the series, including his maiden T20I century, pushing him up to 32nd place in the rankings released just ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav also moved up the table, overtaking Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan to claim sixth place, while opener Abhishek Sharma continued to hold the top position in the batting rankings.

In the all-rounders category, Pakistan opener Saim Ayub rose to No. 1 after a strong showing in the recent series against Australia, which Pakistan won 3–0. The 23-year-old scored 119 runs and took three wickets during the series, allowing him to displace Sikandar Raza from the top spot.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed also made significant progress, climbing to second place in the bowlers’ rankings. He now sits 28 rating points behind India’s Varun Chakravarthy, who remains in the top position.

Another Pakistan all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, moved up eight places to seventh in the bowlers’ rankings after claiming a five-wicket haul in the series.

Elsewhere, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid advanced two places to fourth, while New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner jumped eight spots to share 23rd position.

There were notable shifts in the top 10 of the T20I batting rankings as well. England’s former captain Jos Buttler climbed to third, Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka moved up to fifth, and New Zealand’s Tim Seifert advanced to ninth.

Further down the list, South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton surged 42 places to 40th, while Australian all-rounder Cameron Green climbed 16 spots to 14th. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock also made gains, rising 15 places to 22nd after scoring a century.

The updated rankings reflect recent performances as teams fine-tune their squads ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Source: IANS)