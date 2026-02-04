Rubio Highlights U.S.–Sri Lanka Partnership on National Day

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday congratulated the people of Sri Lanka on their National Day, pointing to what he described as a growing partnership between the two countries rooted in shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

“It is a great honor to congratulate the people of Sri Lanka as they celebrate their National Day,” Rubio said in a statement issued by the State Department.

He said the United States and Sri Lanka have “built a relationship grounded in mutual respect and a commitment to a free, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” underscoring Washington’s emphasis on regional stability and cooperation.

Rubio noted that bilateral ties have strengthened in recent years, including during the Trump administration, and highlighted U.S. support following a major natural disaster in the island nation.

“Under the Trump Administration, our partnership has grown stronger, most recently demonstrated by the United States support for the Sri Lankan people after the devastating Cyclone Ditwah,” he said.

He added that the United States provided direct assistance to aid recovery efforts. “The United States is proud to have provided life-saving assistance and American expertise as well as resources to support these recovery efforts,” Rubio said.

Looking ahead, Rubio said cooperation between Washington and Colombo would continue across multiple areas. “In the coming year, we will continue to cooperate to advance our economic ties, promote regional stability, and support the aspirations of our peoples,” he said.

Sri Lanka marks its National Day on February 4 to commemorate independence from British colonial rule in 1948. The annual observance includes official ceremonies and public celebrations nationwide.

The United States has expanded engagement with Sri Lanka in recent years as part of its broader Indo-Pacific strategy, which focuses on maritime security, economic connectivity, and democratic governance across the region. (Source: IANS)