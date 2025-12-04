Hindi Manch to Host Sahitya Sammelan 2025 Featuring Poetry Program and First-Ever Hindi Language Quiz

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— Hindi Manch has announced the 2025 edition of its Sahitya Sammelan, scheduled for Sunday, December 14 at 5 p.m. at the Academy of Creative Arts in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The annual event highlights Hindi literature and cultural expression through poetry, songs, and recitations by artists from across New England.

This year’s program will include the organization’s first Hindi language quiz show, Sahitya Ka Gyaan, Khoje Hindi Vidvaan. The quiz is designed for both participants and attendees, and will cover topics such as Hindi literature, vocabulary, idioms, and cultural themes.

Hindi Manch President Preetesh Shrivastava said the addition of the quiz aims to expand the organization’s efforts to promote engagement with the language.

“Hindi Manch has always believed in creating innovative programs that bring our community closer to the Hindi language,” he said. “This year, we are launching our first Hindi language quiz as a creative and engaging way to deepen understanding of Hindi.”

Alongside the quiz, the Sahitya Sammelan will continue its tradition of featuring sher-o-shayari, poetry recitations, songs, and other literary performances.

Tickets and team registration for the quiz show are available at www.HindiManch.org.

The event will take place at: