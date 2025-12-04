Learning from Hubli: How Akshaya Patra and Deshpande Programs Can Inspire Vidya Bharati’s Next Chapter

- Advertisement -

By Mona Chopra

Earlier this month, I traveled to Hubli (Hubballi) in Karnataka to visit two remarkable initiatives: the Akshaya Patra kitchen and the Deshpande Foundation’s Skilling Centre. My purpose was to see firsthand how innovative local models are shaping the lives of young people — and to reflect on what lessons might be relevant for Vidya Bharati students across the country. What I found was both grounding and inspiring.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation operates one of the world’s largest school meal programs, ensuring that millions of children receive a hot, nutritious lunch every day. In Hubli, I walked through their “mega kitchen,” an immense, meticulously organized facility where efficiency and hygiene guide every step. Giant cauldrons bubbled with rice and sambar, while conveyor belts rolled out rotis with mechanical precision. Within hours, the kitchen prepares tens of thousands of meals that are distributed to government and aided schools across the region.

Even amid the scale and automation, what stayed with me was the quiet dedication of the staff and volunteers. They work with the understanding that a single wholesome meal can transform a child’s day — and, over time, their future.

Vidya Bharati schools serve millions of children from varied backgrounds, including many from rural or underserved communities. Observing the work in Hubli made me think more deeply about how similar approaches could strengthen opportunities for our own students.

• English communication: The Skilling Centre’s structured modules, peer exercises, and real-world conversations help students break free from rote learning. Integrating similar techniques — language labs, conversation circles, or summer immersion camps — could build confidence and help Vidya Bharati students access higher education and better jobs.

• Self-confidence and life skills: Public speaking, group work, and leadership activities empower students to trust their abilities. Vidya Bharati students already carry tremendous potential; providing more space for debates, presentations, and community initiatives can help them express themselves fully.

• Scalable training models: The Deshpande Centre offers short, practical, and affordable courses. Collaborations with such institutions, or hybrid online/in-person modules, could give senior students and alumni access to career-oriented skills while staying rooted in their own communities.

I began to imagine a network where Vidya Bharati students spend their holidays at regional skilling centers, or where trainers from Hubli guide teachers remotely. The possibilities for meaningful cross-learning are significant.

My visit to Hubli reaffirmed a simple truth: investing in young people is investing in India’s future. The Akshaya Patra kitchen nourishes the body; the Deshpande Skilling Centre nourishes the mind and spirit. Together, these models offer ideas that can help Vidya Bharati students grow into confident, capable, and purposeful contributors to society.

If these experiences resonate with you, consider visiting these initiatives, sharing these insights, or supporting similar programs in your own community. When we strengthen a child’s access to nutrition, learning, and opportunity, we strengthen the nation — one future at a time.

(Mona Chopra is a volunteer for Vidya Bharati USA.)