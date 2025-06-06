Hearing in South Asian Home Robbery Case Set for June 10; Over 100 Sign Petition Demanding Maximum Sentence

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — A rescheduled court hearing in the widely followed case involving a series of home invasions targeting Indian-American and South Asian households across Massachusetts is set for Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 3:00 PM at the Middlesex Superior Court, located at 200 Trade Center in Woburn, MA.

Originally scheduled for May 16, the hearing was postponed after defense attorneys requested that the court consider a pre-trial resolution — a potential plea deal that could have resulted in a reduced sentence. The delay has further galvanized victims and community advocates, many of whom are demanding full accountability and maximum legal penalties for the accused.

In recent months, at least 43 South Asian families in Eastern Massachusetts have reported coordinated burglaries, with intruders allegedly targeting heirloom gold, jewelry, and sacred cultural items—many of which carry deep ancestral and religious value. The pattern of thefts has fueled fears of racial profiling and culturally motivated targeting.

“These were not random break-ins,” states a petition titled “Letter of Support: Demand for Justice and Protection of South Asian Families.” “The perpetrators knew exactly what they were looking for — heirloom gold, symbols of tradition, and deeply personal treasures that connect us to our ancestors.”

The petition has garnered 111 signatures and calls on the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the presiding judge to impose the harshest sentence available. It also calls for cultural sensitivity training for law enforcement and stronger legal protections for immigrant and minority communities.

Among the key voices leading this effort is Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News, and Samir Desai, who house was also robbed, who have urged members of the South Asian community and allies to attend the June 10 hearing and stand in solidarity with victims.

“This is about more than stolen property — it’s about stolen trust, violated homes, and a direct assault on our cultural identity,” said Mishra. “The emotional trauma these families have suffered is immeasurable. By signing this petition and showing up in court, we are not just calling for justice in one case—we are drawing a line against a larger pattern of bias and vulnerability. Every voice, every signature, and every presence in that courtroom matters.”

The petition warns that the outcome of this case will set a precedent for how the justice system addresses crimes against culturally distinct communities.

“The sentence must reflect the scale and severity of what our community has endured,” it reads. “Let it send a message: targeting vulnerable communities will never be tolerated.”

As the hearing date approaches, community members continue to mobilize, emphasizing that this is a pivotal moment for justice and equity.

Together, we are louder. Together, we are stronger. Together, we demand justice.