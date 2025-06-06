Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Fresh Bangs, Recalls Mother Sridevi’s Iconic Film

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to show off her freshly cut bangs, exuding confidence in a short red dress with a plunging neckline, black sunglasses, beige heels, and a matching handbag.

“Freshly cut bangs always make me feel a way,” she captioned the post, striking poses against a stylish hotel backdrop.

Earlier this week, Janhvi expressed her admiration for the re-released print of her late mother Sridevi’s classic film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, calling it a magical experience.

“Obsessssssssed with this movie!!!!” she wrote on Instagram, praising the performances of Sridevi and Chiranjeevi, the film’s visuals, and its timeless appeal.

The film, which originally released 35 years ago, was brought back to theaters on May 9 in a restored print.

On the professional front, Janhvi will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra.

Shilpa Shetty Sends Sweet Birthday Wishes to Her ‘Sister from Another Mother’

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a heartfelt birthday message for her close friend Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal, calling her a “sister from another mother” in a touching social media post.

Posting a montage of their cherished memories together, Shilpa celebrated their bond with a warm caption: “Happy Birthday to my sister from another mother, my Gemini twin, and my favorite egg sandwich/tiramisu/coconut macaroon maker. Grateful for your unconditional love and support always. Here’s to more laughs, gyan, darshans, and memories together. Wishing you great health and happiness always, my darling AKKU.”

Akanksha, a frequent presence at Shetty-Kundra family events, has been by Shilpa’s side for many personal celebrations, including Karwa Chauth, Shamita Shetty’s birthday, and festive getaways.

Currently in London, Shilpa recently shared a video of a street performer playing her iconic Dhadkan track “Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se,” capturing a nostalgic moment as she smiled and swayed to the tune.

On the work front, Shilpa will next appear in the Kannada action film KD – The Devil, directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

Ranveer Singh Celebrates 10 Years of Dil Dhadakne Do with a Tribute to Zoya Akhtar

Mumbai– As Dil Dhadakne Do marked its 10th anniversary, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and honor director Zoya Akhtar with a sweet and funny tribute.

Sharing a memorable scene from the film involving a “butter knife” moment with Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Zarina Wahab, and Rahul Bose, Ranveer captioned the post: “ZOIE SUPREMACY. I love you like Pluto loves Kabir. #10yearsofDDD.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the 2015 ensemble drama explored complex family dynamics aboard a luxury cruise. It featured a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, and voice narration by Aamir Khan. Zoya aimed to depict a grounded, relatable sibling relationship at the heart of the story.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Singham Again and will next appear in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. His most recent hit was Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Ranveer also shared his excitement after meeting Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, calling his performance “euphoric, elevating, and transportive.”

Pratibha Ranta Celebrates World Environment Day with Reflective Nature Walk

Mumbai– Actress Pratibha Ranta marked World Environment Day with a peaceful uphill walk in her hometown, embracing nature as a source of inspiration and introspection.

Dressed in a black crop top, leggings, and a green sweatshirt, Pratibha shared glimpses of her walk on social media, writing: “Happy World Environment Day… Nature is what drives me the most. A walk uphill reminded me of where I come from and where I aim to go. My walks have always been moments of introspection.”

The Laapataa Ladies star also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her hometown community for their overwhelming support following the film’s release.

“After the release of Laapataa Ladies, my people showered me with so much love. It was truly beautiful being back home. Thank you so much, everyone,” she added.

In March, Pratibha celebrated the one-year anniversary of Laapataa Ladies, a critically acclaimed drama directed by Kiran Rao. Reflecting on the journey, she said the film played a pivotal role in her artistic growth.

“I feel overjoyed to be part of Laapataa Ladies, a film that helped me grow as an actress. Each day on set was a fresh and valuable learning experience,” she shared. “I’ll always be grateful to Aamir Khan sir and Kiran Rao for bringing out the actor in me. Even after a year, the audience continues to keep the film’s essence alive, and that fills me with gratitude.”

Also starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two young brides who are accidentally swapped during a train journey to their new homes.

Mini Mathur Reflects on Her College Days as Son Vivaan Graduates from USC

Mumbai– Actress Mini Mathur and filmmaker Kabir Khan are beaming with pride as their son Vivaan celebrates his graduation from the University of Southern California (USC).

Mini took to Instagram to share joyful moments from the ceremony, along with a heartfelt note reflecting on how graduation celebrations have evolved since her own college days.

“When I graduated from Delhi University—or even when I finished my master’s—all I got was a pat on the back and a degree in the mail,” she wrote. “So I never quite understood the big fuss around graduation ceremonies in the West.”

But witnessing Vivaan’s milestone firsthand changed her perspective. “Despite the current uncertainty for international students in the U.S., I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of Vivaan’s graduation. It was celebratory, grand, and exhilarating,” she shared, also praising USC President Carol Folt, calling her “a force of nature.”

Mini applauded the graduating class, marveling at the symbolic moment. “It makes me wonder why we don’t celebrate our milestones the same way—because in the end, it’s all about learning, growing, and preparing to leave our mark on the world,” she said. “So many bright minds in their Harry Potter robes stepping into a future they’ll soon shape.”

She congratulated Vivaan on earning a double major in Politics and Film, and gave a shout-out to his close friends: “@arnavbulani @ahaanrao @aarhan.rc @arin.nene — you all make us so proud.”

Ending her post with a touch of humor, she wrote: “P.S. It was a first for me—wearing sneakers under a saree. And I loved it!”

Mini and Kabir Khan, who married in 1998, are parents to Vivaan and daughter Sairah.

Hina Khan Shares Heartfelt Wedding Vows, Reflects on Life’s Uncertainties

Mumbai– Television star Hina Khan left fans swooning on Thursday after announcing her wedding to longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal with a series of dreamy photos. Now, she has shared an emotional glimpse into their wedding vows, capturing the depth of their bond.

In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, Hina expressed her gratitude for Rocky’s unwavering love and acceptance. “This isn’t a vow, it’s a feeling—an emotion,” she said. “Being loved is beautiful, but to be embraced with all of life’s uncertainties, to be accepted with all my flaws… that is the biggest blessing. Thank you.”

Rocky, too, shared a touching tribute, saying, “She is not just my universe—she is my soul, my heart. Everything makes sense only if she smiles. So it’s everyone’s job to make sure she keeps smiling.”

The couple sealed their vows with a simple but powerful “I love you” and shared a message that resonated deeply with fans. “These are not vows, they are our reality. This is our commitment, our belief. This is what makes us HiRo—one unit, one goal, one bond,” Hina captioned the post.

Hina looked radiant in a minimalist Manish Malhotra ensemble, wearing an opal green handloom saree paired with a soft pink veil and regal jewelry.

Reflecting on their journey, she wrote: “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned. We are our home, our light, our hope. Today, our union is sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and good wishes as husband and wife.”

The post, tagged #MMsMinimalistBride, #TwinFlame, and #SoulBound, marks a beautiful new chapter for the couple.

Preity Zinta Thanks Fans After Punjab Kings’ IPL 2025 Run

Mumbai– Despite a tough loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, Preity Zinta is full of gratitude for her team and fans. The actress and Punjab Kings co-owner shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling the season “spectacular.”

“It didn’t end the way we wanted, but the journey was exciting, entertaining, and inspiring,” she wrote. “I loved the fight and grit our young team showed. Our captain led from the front, and our uncapped Indian players truly shined.”

Zinta reflected on the season’s challenges—from injuries and national duty to venue changes and mid-season disruptions—yet celebrated the team’s resilience. “We topped the points table after a decade and made it to an exciting final,” she added.

Most importantly, she thanked the “Sher Squad” — the Punjab Kings fans. “Thank you for standing by us through thick and thin. Whatever we’ve achieved is because of your support. We’ll be back next year to finish the job — because it’s still half done.”

Punjab Kings, now in their 18th IPL season, are still chasing their first championship title.

Raveena Tandon Honored by Maharashtra CM for Environmental and Social Work

Mumbai– Actress and activist Raveena Tandon was honored by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on World Environment Day for her dedication to environmental conservation and animal welfare.

Sharing a photo from the event on Instagram, Raveena wrote: “Honored for my work towards the environment, from the hands of Honorable Chief Minister @devendra_fadnavis ji. To top it off, a rescued baby kitten got adopted today—thank you @petaindia for fostering her till we found a home.”

The celebration also coincided with the birthdays of her mother-in-law Reshma Thadani and adopted daughter Chaya Malaney, making the occasion even more special.

Beyond her film career, Raveena is known for her philanthropic work. She adopted two daughters at 21, served as the youngest chairperson of the Children’s Film Society of India, and has been recognized by PM Narendra Modi for promoting organ donation. Her Rudra Foundation supports children, women, and animal welfare.

Raveena also played a key role during the COVID-19 crisis by aiding oxygen supply efforts and currently serves as Maharashtra’s Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador. She recently became the first Indian entertainer to represent the industry as a W20 delegate at the G20.

Sanjay Dutt Remembers Father Sunil Dutt on His Birth Anniversary

Mumbai– On the birth anniversary of legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt, son Sanjay Dutt paid a heartfelt tribute, sharing a touching Instagram post with childhood memories.

“Happy birthday dad, I love you and miss you. I wish you were here with us,” Sanjay wrote, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself as a child standing beside his father, and another candid of Sunil Dutt laughing joyfully.

Sister Priya Dutt also honored their father and mother, Nargis, both born in June, calling the month deeply meaningful. “Though I think of them every day, I gleam differently with joy this week,” she wrote. “I’m grateful beyond words for the strength and values they’ve given me. Here’s to all the love, laughter, and memories—to infinity and beyond.”

Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005 at the age of 75. A revered figure in Indian cinema, he starred in over 100 films, with unforgettable performances in Mother India, Mujhe Jeene Do, and Reshma Aur Shera. (Source: IANS)