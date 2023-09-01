Healthy morning habits to eliminate stress from life

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– The early hours of the day are a special time and the practice of mindful morning habits during this time can do wonders to keep your body and mind free of stress and enhance your wellness. While exercise, meditation, and proper nourishment are well-acknowledged in stress management, there are some wonderful yogic techniques also.

Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, the director of The Yoga Institute shared with IANSlife some morning activities you could bring into your personal routine to nurture your well-being and to set a positive trajectory for the day ahead.

Early Rising

In India, the auspicious time approximately an hour and a half before sunrise is known as the Brahma Muhurta or the Creator’s Time. It is observed that at this time, our potential to be creative is at its peak. If you want to acquire new knowledge, to sharpen your skills, or even to enhance your health, you must do so in this creative time. In this magical time when the day begins, the universe is like a womb filled with cosmic energy. This energy can be easily absorbed if you are awake at this time. Early rising allows you to start your day with a sense of calmness, setting the stage for a stress-free morning.

Solitude

A tranquil morning provides the space for the cultivation of solitude, a realm where introspection and self-discovery converge. Communing with oneself through practices meditation or reading scriptures nurtures emotional resilience and self-awareness. The sanctuary of solitude nurtures the spirit, fortifying it against the cacophony of the external world’s stresses. A meditative start to the day sets the tone for a serene mindset that can mitigate stress. Maintaining silence, even if only for a few moments, allows the mind to attune itself to the present moment.

Chanting

Chanting mantras or sacred sounds is a powerful yogic technique that resonates with the body’s energy centers, or chakras. By uttering specific sounds, you can release tension and promote a sense of harmony. The ‘Om’ mantra, for instance, is known for its vibrational qualities that calm the mind and reduce stress. Chanting this mantra during your morning routine can create a serene and peaceful atmosphere.

Jal Neti

Jal neti is cleansing of the nasal passages with water. It stimulates the nerve endings and cools down your brain. Jal neti should be followed by Kapalabhati. Do 30 rounds of kapalabhati to open your energy channels. This practice not only helps clear the sinuses and improve respiratory health but also has a soothing effect on the nervous system, alleviating stress and promoting mental clarity.

Movement

Physical activity, when woven into the fabric of the morning routine, is excellent for stress reduction. Engaging in a session of yoga, a brisk walk, swimming or a team game releases endorphins, the body’s natural mood enhancers. Any exercise in the morning is known to enhance cognitive function and regulate cortisol levels, the primary stress hormone. This brings a balance to your body’s intricate chemistry and fills uplifts your spirits in a state of euphoric well-being.

Journaling

Maintaining a gratitude journal is a powerful morning habit. Take a few minutes each morning to jot down three things you are grateful for. This practice shifts your focus away from stressors and cultivates a positive mindset, setting a harmonious tone for the rest of the day.Cultivating gratitude transmutes stress into serenity. As the morning light bathes the world in its gentle glow, taking a moment to acknowledge the blessings that envelop your life sets a positive perspective. Maintaining a gratitude journal or engaging in daily affirmations kindles a sense of contentment.

Digital Detox

In an age of perpetual connectivity, the quiet morning hours serve as a perfect time to detach from the digital realm. This digital detox window allows for genuine engagement with the self and the physical environment. By keeping away from the inflow of emails, messages, and notifications, you can give your mind the luxury of uninterrupted reprieve. This will help you to reclaimyour mental space and avert the stress that arises from incessant digital interactions.

Mindful Planning

Having a structured plan for the day can forestall stress-induced chaos. Keep a journal to outline tasks, prioritize responsibilities, and establish realistic goals to get a sense of control and organization. With this habit, you can handle responsibilities with poise, while reducing the potential for undue stress.

These practices offer profound benefits that extend beyond mere stress reduction. If you accept these practices with an open heart and a willingness to explore, you can definitely achieve a more peaceful, centered, and stress-free life. Along with these mindful morning habits, you must also have a nourishing breakfast and then start your work. Remember, avoid wasting time, day dreaming, eating, or doing stressful activities in these early hours. Such things will only drain your energies.

As the morning sun ascends, beckoning the realms of possibility, let the wisdom of yogic precepts and mindful practices lead you to a balanced existence. (IANS)