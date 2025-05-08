Healthy Childhood Diet Linked to Later Onset of Menstruation in Girls: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A diet rich in vegetables, legumes, and whole grains during childhood may delay the onset of menstruation in girls, according to a new study published in the journal Human Reproduction. The findings suggest that healthy eating habits during early life could play a key role in long-term reproductive and metabolic health.

Importantly, the results remained consistent even after accounting for body mass index (BMI) and height—two factors previously linked to earlier menarche.

“This study underscores the importance of providing all children and adolescents with access to nutritious food,” said Dr. Holly Harris, Associate Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle. “It also highlights the need for school-based meal programs to follow evidence-based nutritional guidelines.”

The study followed over 7,500 girls aged 9 to 14 in a large, prospective cohort. Researchers evaluated the participants’ diets using two well-established frameworks: the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) and the Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Pattern (EDIP).

The AHEI scores diets based on the consumption of nutrient-dense foods such as vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, while penalizing intake of unhealthy items like red and processed meats, trans fats, and excess sodium. The EDIP measures the inflammatory potential of foods, with higher scores reflecting diets high in red meat, organ meats, refined grains, and sugary drinks—items known to promote inflammation.

“We found that healthier diets were associated with a later onset of menstruation, and that this link was independent of body size,” Harris explained. “This suggests that diet quality, rather than BMI or height, may play a critical role in influencing the timing of puberty.”

Early onset of menstruation has been associated with a higher risk of several chronic health conditions later in life, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and breast cancer. Delaying menarche through healthier eating may offer a protective benefit against these risks.

The researchers believe the findings support the idea that the inflammatory potential of food consumed during childhood and adolescence could influence the timing of puberty—further emphasizing the need for public health strategies that promote anti-inflammatory, nutrient-rich diets among young people. (Source: IANS)