Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

Ranveer Singh Praises Armed Forces, PM Modi’s Leadership in Operation Sindoor

Mumbai — Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to salute the bravery of India’s armed forces and commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership following the launch of Operation Sindoor.

Quoting a Hindi couplet about not provoking others but responding strongly when provoked, Singh wrote, “Salute to the courage of our armed forces and the decisiveness of our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi.”

Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of May 7, targeted nine terror camps—four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—in a swift and precise retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes focused solely on terrorist infrastructure, with no reported damage to Indian civilian or military assets.

The operation drew widespread praise from Bollywood, with stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Mahesh Babu joining Singh in honoring the Armed Forces for their courage and precision.

Sonam Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute to Husband Anand Ahuja

Mumbai — Actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, calling him “the love of my life” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Marking seven years of marriage, Sonam wrote, “Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. @anandahuja eternity and beyond. #everydayphenomenal Happy Anniversary.” The post included a series of photos, from their wedding day to sweet moments with their son, Vayu.

Sonam and Anand were married on May 8, 2018, in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. They now live in London and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2023.

Their love story began in 2015 with a casual meet-up arranged by Sonam’s friends, which she initially resisted attending. That unplanned encounter turned into a lasting romance.

Last year, the couple marked their sixth anniversary with a similar display of affection, sharing unseen photos and heartfelt messages reflecting their deep bond and shared journey.

Arjun Kapoor Remembers His Grandmother: “It Felt Like a Part of My Childhood Went With Her”

Mumbai — Actor Arjun Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to his grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, who passed away on May 2 at the age of 90. Reflecting on her loss, he said it felt like a piece of his childhood had gone with her.

Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “I bid goodbye to Dadi last Friday at the hospital, it felt like a part of my childhood & my life went away with her. Through all of life’s ups and downs, our grandparents give us only love and reasons to smile.”

He included photos and a video capturing moments from his childhood and cherished family gatherings. “Dadi was always feeding us, worrying about us, always there… now she won’t be. But her legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren,” he added, signing off as “Arjan,” the affectionate nickname she called him.

Nirmal Kapoor, matriarch of the Kapoor family and mother to Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor, was laid to rest on May 3 at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans Crematorium. The funeral was attended by several Bollywood personalities, including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Farhan Akhtar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Salutes Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

Mumbai — Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her gratitude to the Indian armed forces for their bravery and commitment to national security following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Sharing a photo of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri alongside Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “Grateful to the efforts of our armed forces. I salute their bravery and commitment to national security. Let’s stand united against terrorism. Jai Hind.”

Operation Sindoor was launched early Wednesday, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir without crossing Pakistani airspace. Key locations hit included Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad—known hubs for terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The strikes followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and aimed to dismantle infrastructure linked to cross-border terrorism. Foreign Secretary Misri called the attack a deliberate effort to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed India’s resolve to counter terrorism at its source.

Lauren Gottlieb Shares the Biggest Lesson She Learned in Bollywood

New Delhi — Dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb, who debuted in Bollywood with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013, says her entry into the Hindi film industry was a steep learning curve.

Speaking to IANS, Lauren said the biggest lesson she learned was realizing how unprepared she was. “I didn’t know who was who, how the timelines worked, or when to push and when to hold back,” she said. “The hours were long, and the rhythm of Bollywood was completely different from anything I’d known.”

She added that while the initial phase was disorienting, she eventually adjusted to the unique pace and process of the industry. “Now I can walk onto a set and know it’ll all come together,” she said.

Lauren recently choreographed and performed in the song Who Rules The World from the upcoming Netflix series The Royals, premiering May 9. The show stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar, among others. (Source: IANS)